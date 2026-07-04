Report: 'Growing Belief' Warriors' Challenger for LeBron Is Clear Favorite

The Golden State Warriors were once considered the favorites to land LeBron James in free agency, but The Stein Line's Marc Stein and Jake Fischer reported Saturday that a different team is the favorite.

"There is certainly a growing belief among teams competing for James' signature that the lure of the 41-year-old playing out his final chapter with the team that drafted him [the Cleveland Cavaliers]—compared to, say, early favorites Golden State—is looking more and more like the scenario to beat," they wrote.

James was born in Akron, Ohio, and had two stints with the Cavs. The lure of "returning home" could be too difficult for him to pass up.

The Cavs could have an issue paying LeBron more than a veteran minimum contract if they give James Harden the type of contract he's grown accustomed to.

If LeBron doesn't mind playing for just $3.9 million, the Cavs certainly seem like the favorites to land him.

Warriors Can Offer LeBron More Money

If LeBron cares more about money than is being reported, the Warriors would have a much better chance of landing him.

They can offer him the full non-taxpayer mid-level exception of $15 million.

To then afford Draymond Green's contract, they would likely have to salary-dump Moses Moody.

The Warriors would be left with a rotation of Stephen Curry, James, Jimmy Butler (when he returns from his torn ACL), Green, Kristaps Porzingis, Brandin Podziemski, Al Horford, Gui Santos, Yaxel Lendeborg and Will Richard.

That team would be more formidable than a lot of analysts are letting on.

James Might Hesitate to Join Cavs Due to Fit with Harden

The Cavs have a talented roster with Donovan Mitchell, Harden, Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen, and considering they went to the Eastern Conference Finals last season, LeBron could feel that he could lead them to a title.

But the one thing that could hold him back is his fit with Harden.

LeBron thrives having the ball in his hands and dissecting defenses.

Harden also likes to have the ball in his hands, scoring and distributing off isos and pick-and-rolls.

Harden isn't a great player off the ball, and LeBron isn't an excellent three-point shooter, so he's ideally not somone who should play off the ball a lot either.

In contrast, LeBron would be a tremendous fit with Curry, as LeBron could essentially play point guard with Curry demanding tons of attention off the ball.

If LeBron spurns the Cavs, my guess is it would have to do with Harden, even though LeBron would never admit it publicly.