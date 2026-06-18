Report: Top Wing Prospect Will Not Work Out for Warriors

The Golden State Warriors have been connected to several wing prospects in the 2026 draft, including Michigan's Yaxel Lendeborg, Baylor's Cameron Carr and Tennessee's Nate Ament.

One of them reportedly feels he will get drafted before the Warriors are on the clock with the 11th pick.

The Stein Line's Jake Fischer reported Wednesday that Ament will not work out for Golden State. Fischer added that Ament has drawn interest from the Clippers (No. 5 pick) and Nets (No. 6 pick), and he's a "strong contender" to be picked by the Mavericks (No. 9 pick).

Interest in Ament Could Benefit Warriors

My Warriors big board has Lendeborg and Arizona's Brayden Burries as the top two realistic targets for the 11th pick, and there was a small but real chance that both would be taken before the 11th pick.

But if Ament goes in the top 10, that dramatically increases the chances one of them falls to 11th.

We already know the top four will be some order of AJ Dybantsa, Darryn Petersen, Cameron Boozer and Caleb Wilson. It's been widely assumed that Keaton Wagler, Darius Acuff Jr., Mikel Brown Jr. and Kingston Flemings will be taken in the 5-10 range.

Aday Mara has also gotten real buzz to be picked as high as eighth to Atlanta.

This is all to say that the Warriors can expect one of Lendeborg and Burries to fall out of the top 10.