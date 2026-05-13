Report: Warriors Had Trade Suitor for Brandin Podziemski at Deadline

Brandin Podziemski had a turbulent third season with the Golden State Warriors, but that didn't stop one Eastern Conference team from trying to trade for him.

Adam Aaronson of Philly Voice reported that the Philadelphia 76ers tried to swing a deal for Podz before the Feb. 5 trade deadline.

It wasn't revealed what they were offering.

At the time, Daryl Morey was leading Philadelphia's front office, but he was fired on Tuesday. Former Warriors GM Bob Myers is in charge of finding a new president of basketball operations.

Myers stepped down right before the Warriors drafted Podz with the 19th pick of the 2023 draft.

What the 76ers Could Have Been Offering

Both the 76ers and Warriors were right up against cap thresholds that would have made any trade difficult to pull off. The 76ers finished just $98,113 under the luxury tax line. They were allowed to cross that line, but ducking the tax has long-term benefits that would make them motivated to stay below.

As a first apron team, the Warriors couldn't take back more money than they received in a trade.

Essentially, the money would have had to match almost exactly.

Podz was making $3.7 million this past season. Jared McCain's 2025-26 salary is $4.2 million.

My best guess is Morey was offering McCain for Podz before he agreed to trade McCain to the Thunder for one first-round pick and three second-round picks.

Another possibility involves Andre Drummond, who was making $5 million. Perhaps the 76ers were offering Drummond and some type of draft compensation for Podz, with one or two other players included to make the money work.

Of course, the Warriors ended up bolstering their center rotation by trading Jonathan Kuminga and Buddy Hield for Kristaps Porzingis. So if Drummond was on the table, it wouldn't have made sense after the Porzingis deal went down.

Warriors Probably Won't Trade Podz

Podz will make $5.7 million in 2026-27, which is great value for what he provides. But he's even more valuable to the Warriors than he would be for other teams.

Podz played in all 82 games this past season. Meanwhile, Stephen Curry and Jimmy Butler combined to play 81. Butler and Moses Moody will miss at least half of next season, and Kristaps Porzingis has been in and out of lineups for the Celtics, Hawks and Warriors over the last two seasons.

It isn't just Podz's availability that makes him valuable.

In March and April, Podz averaged 18.1 points on 47.5 percent shooting and 39.7 percent from three.

He's a good team defender, which is illustrated by his ability to take charges.

Podz is extension-eligible this offseason. Expect him to be a Warrior for several more years.