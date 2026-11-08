Steph Curry Breaks LeBron James Record in Warriors' Win Over Magic

Stephen Curry had his 16th 40-plus-point game since turning 35 on Saturday against the Magic, breaking the record that was previously held by LeBron James.

Curry had 36 points in regulation, but he got a few extra minutes to get to 40 when the game went into overtime.

He eclipsed 40 points on a running scoop shot that gave the Warriors a four-point lead with 54 seconds left.

Curry finished with 41 points on 13-of-19 shooting and 5-of-10 from three. He played a season-high 36 minutes.

Curry Stands Alone

Here is the list of the most 40-plus-point games for players after turning 35:

Steph making history! pic.twitter.com/02Vf39GcKV — Oh No He Didn't 🤯 (@ohnohedidnt24) November 8, 2026

James is still playing in what could be his final season, but he's averaging a career-low 14.8 points per game.

It would be surprising if he gets a 40-point game this season, and even if he does, Curry is likely to have a couple more.

This is all to say that Curry (who is 38) will likely hold this record for years.

Curry Setting Outrageous Pace

Curry is averaging 31.25 points in 29.63 minutes per game this season. That's ridiculous for anyone, let alone a 38-year-old.

He now has two 40-point games in eight games this season. To put that into perspective, he had four in 43 games last year and three in 70 games the year prior.

After missing 27 consecutive games with runner's knee last season, there was at least some concern that Curry would show a noticeable decline this season.

To say the least, that hasn't happened.

Steve Kerr is limiting his minutes load. He's below 30 MPG for the first time in his career.

But Curry is making up for being on the bench more by scoring more than a point per minute. Even in his historic 2015-16 and 2020-21 seasons, Curry didn't average a point per minute.

Curry Joins Other Exclusive Clubs

Curry secured his 5,000th career rebound on Saturday, joining Russell Westbrook and Oscar Robertson as the only point guards to have 25,000 points and 5,000 rebounds.

He also became the seventh player to have 26,000 points, 6,000 assists and 5,000 rebounds, joining Westbrook, Robertson, James, Kobe Bryant, James Harden and John Havlicek.

Curry had six rebounds and six assists against the Magic, but overall it was horrible game on the glass for the Warriors. They got outrebounded 57-42, which is the biggest reason they almost lost despite having a huge edge in field-goal percentage.

The Warriors finished 54 percent from the field, while the Magic shot just 38 percent.