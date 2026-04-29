Steph Curry Draws Victor Wembanyama Comparison Warriors Fans Will Love

It might seem strange that two NBA players with a 14-inch height difference are being compared, but that's exactly what De'Aaron Fox did Tuesday.

And I'm guessing Warriors fans will agree with his take.

After the Spurs finished off their series with the Blazers with a 114-95 win in Game 5, Fox was asked about Victor Wembanyama's defensive gravity.

“It’s like no one else. I mean, between probably him and Steph like, those are the only guys that you see that have the type of gravity that they have and it’s amazing to play with,” Fox said.

Of course, Curry is known for his offensive gravity. In short, it's the way he warps defenses just by being on the court. Whether he has the ball or not, defenses are hyper-focused on his movements even as far as 40 feet from the basket, which opens up opportunities for his teammates.

Wemby's defensive gravity also warps offenses. The 7'4" center is usually lurking near the paint, which forces drivers to rush shots or simply not take them.

Wemby had 17 points, 14 rebounds and six blocks on Tuesday. He won Defensive Player of the Year after 3.1 blocks per game.

Curry, Wemby Tandem Would Be Among Most Unstoppable in History

Though it'll probably never happen, Curry and Wemby on the same team would likely be one of the most unstoppable tandems ever.

It's such a good pairing because some of Curry's defensive issues would be minimized with Wemby's defense, while Wemby's offensive game would be maximized by Curry's gravity.

But more than anything, it would be fascinating to watch NBA defenses try to defend Curry and Wemby in the two-man game.

Realistically, there is no way that the Spurs would ever trade Wemby while Curry is still playing. Maybe about a decade from now they will consider it, but not while the 22-year-old has his prime ahead of him.

So for this pairing to happen, it would probably have to be the Warriors trading Curry to the Spurs.

The chances that the Warriors ever trade Curry is probably under 5 percent, but if they ever decide to, I bet the Spurs would be one of the biggest suitors, especially if they fall short in this year's playoffs.

But it's far more likely that Curry, 38, retires as a Warrior after playing a couple more seasons.