Steph Curry's Warriors Contract Extension Decision Has Under-the-Radar Aspect

The Golden State Warriors and Stephen Curry are expected to continue their partnership past the 2026-27 season, but when they agree to a new contract has a few potentially major ramifications.

I've written about why Curry should wait until next offseason to re-sign. The Warriors would have more cap space if he waited, and Curry could decide whether he should take less than the max based on the moves the Dubs make.

Another aspect of Curry waiting—with this one flying under the radar—is being eligible for a no-trade clause, as Spotrac's Keith Smith noted.

"Now, does he need an NTC? Probably not," Smith wrote. "The Warriors have openly said that they would only trade Curry if he asked for a deal. But things do change in the NBA. Having an NTC would give Curry full control over where he plays out the latter years of his career."

Curry can't get a no-trade clause if he agrees to a contract extension. He can get one if he goes into free agency next offseason.

The Benefit of a No-Trade Clause

Normally, having a no-trade clause is beneficial in two ways. It guarantees that a) you won't be traded without your consent and that b) you can control where you end up.

Team governor Joe Lacob and general manager Mike Dunleavy Jr. would never trade Curry without his consent anyway, and it's not like they'd send him to the Kings if he demanded a trade.

The Dubs would do right by Curry by sending him somewhere he likes, but there's a difference between trading him to his preferred destination and trading him to one of the destinations he's generally OK with.

Say Curry wants to go to the Hornets, but the Spurs have a better trade package for him. Without a no-trade clause, it's possible the Warriors would take the better trade package. With a no-trade clause, Curry could reject a trade to San Antonio and more easily dictate getting to Charlotte.

Will a No-Trade Clause Be a Factor in Curry's Decision?

It's hard to believe that wanting a no-trade clause will be a major factor in Curry's extension decision.

Of course any player would love to have one. Currently, Damian Lillard is the only player with an explicit no-trade clause.

But if Curry wants to sign a contract extension now—or at any point before next offseason—to protect against losing contract value due to an injury or otherwise, he probably won't say, "But if I wait until next offseason, I can get a no-trade clause, and that's more valuable than immediate security."

All the same, it's an interesting subplot of the Curry extension decision.