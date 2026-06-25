Top Undrafted Free Agents Signed by the Warriors: Who Matters and Who Doesn't

The Golden State Warriors made two picks in the 2026 draft, but that shouldn't stop them from adding a few undrafted free agents to compete for roster spots this summer.

First-round pick Yaxel Lendeborg will get one of the Warriors' 15 standard contract roster spots, but there are still several available.

Last year, No. 56 pick Will Richard earned a standard contract before the regular season started by impressing Warriors decision-makers in summer league.

What's a more likely goal for UDFAs is earning a two-way roster spot. The Warriors currently have one available, as the other two are filled by LJ Cryer and Malevy Leons.

But I'd imagine Leons' spot is on shaky ground, while Cryer could be upgraded to a standard contract if he has another strong summer.

This is all to say the Warriors have roster openings, making them a desirable place for UDFAs to go even if on Exhibit 10 contracts.

I'll update this article as more UDFA signings are reported.

Warriors Sign Graham Ike

According to The Consensus NBA, Gonzaga center Graham Ike is joining the Warriors on an Exhibit 10 deal.

Ike was one of the best UDFAs available after averaging 19.9 points and 8.0 rebounds in 2025-26.

The 23-year-old has a traditional big man game, scoring most of his points in the paint. But he did show he can step out to the three-point line, taking 71 threes and making 24 of them (33.8 percent).

Though his size (6'9.75" with a 7'5" wingspan) could make him an imposing interior defender, he'll have major issues defending in space.

The Warriors don't have a true center in their two-way roster ranks. If Ike has a strong summer, I could see Golden State making room for him by releasing Leons.

Does he matter? Yes