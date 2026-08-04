Warriors Draft Pick Could Return to College After New Eligibility Ruling

When the Golden State Warriors selected Lajae Jones with the 54th pick of the 2026 draft, they likely had no idea that he'd have the option to return to college.

But that appears to be the case after a Colorado judge granted an injunction on Friday that gives college athletes who exhausted their eligibility one more year if they want to use it.

As CBS Sports' Isaac Trotter wrote, Jones is among five 2026 second-round picks who a) have not signed an NBA contract yet and b) thought they were out of college eligibility but now appear to not be.

Trotter added that if a player signs a standard contract or a two-way contract with an NBA team, he won't be cleared to return to the NCAA.

Jones' Draft Rights and Warriors' Roster Crunch

According to Alex Schiffer of Front Office Sports, the team that drafts a player retains his draft rights as long as it tenders him a contract by Aug. 5.

The Warriors have a tough decision with how to hand out the rest of their standard contracts and two-way contracts.

They have 13 players under standard contracts and two players—guard LJ Cryer and forward Malevy Leons—on two-way deals. That leaves them with two standard contracts and one two-way contract left to use.

Jones didn't have a standout summer-league campaign, but he showed enough flashes to warrant some type of contract, especially considering he has NBA-level size for a wing.

With that said, undrafted free agent center Graham Ike was more impressive than Jones, and second-year guard Deivon Smith also showed enough talent to be given a two-way contract.

My guess is the Dubs will give Jones a two-way deal, and they will find a way to make room for an Ike two-way deal as well.

The two ways they could do that are a) upgrading Cryer's contract so he's on the standard roster or b) releasing Leons from his two-way contract.

Smith seems like he'll be the odd man out, but his impressive season in the G League last year combined with some standout summer-league performances should give him a decent shot at landing a two-way contract with another team.

Jones is coming off a senior season with Florida State in which he averaged 12.7 points per game. Before his one season in the ACC, he played at St. Bonaventure, JUCO school Barton and Tarleton State.

Perhaps the 22-year-old would benefit from another season of top-level college basketball, but I predict he'll stick with the Warriors.