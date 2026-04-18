Warriors Announce Starting Lineup for Play-In Game vs. Suns

Kristaps Porzingis (ankle) was listed as questionable earlier Friday, but he is active and starting for the Warriors against the Suns in the play-in game.

Porzingis is starting alongside Stephen Curry, Brandin Podziemski, Gui Santos and Draymond Green. It's the same staring lineup the Warriors used against the Clippers for their 126-121 play-in win on Wednesday.

The Suns are starting Jalen Green, Devin Booker, Jordan Goodwin, Dillon Brooks and Oso Ighodaro. Starting center Mark Williams was ruled out for Friday's game, giving way for Ighodaro to make his 25th start of the year.

Warriors' Starting Lineup Could Have Trouble Guarding Suns' Three Best Scorers

On the one hand, it's nice for the Warriors that they have a size advantage in the starting lineup.

On the other hand, they are lacking perimeter defense that the Suns might exploit.

Jalen Green, Booker and Brooks are capable of going off if the Warriors don't defend them well.

If needed, the Warriors can put Draymond Green on Brooks to slow him down. But Golden State's starting lineup doesn't have the type of on-ball defense that will bother Booker.

Expect Booker to see plenty of De'Anthony Melton and Gary Payton II in this game.

Can Warriors Replicate Offensive Flow They Had vs. Clippers?

The Warriors had 20 turnovers against the Clippers, so it was by no means a flawless offensive performance.

But they shot 57 percent overall and 46 percent from three by getting into a flow that benefitted several players.

Curry was the headliner with 35 points, but he got plenty of support from Porzingis (20 points), Santos (20 points), Podz (17 points) and Al Horford (14 points).

Draymond Green also had one of his best passing games in the last few months, posting nine assists. Two of his three turnovers were moving screens, so he took care of the ball well.