Warriors Sign 6'6" Wing Despite Narrow Route to Roster Spot

The Golden State Warriors signed wing Dalen Terry on Thursday, per HoopsHype's Michael Scotto.

The San Francisco Chronicle's Luca Evans reported that Terry signed an Exhibit 10 contract.

Terry will participate with the Warriors in training camp before likely going to play for the G League's Santa Cruz Warriors.

Terry is not eligible for a two-way contract. The 6'6" 24-year-old has spent parts of the last four seasons in the NBA after being drafted by the Bulls in 2022 first round.

How Terry Could Make the 15-Man Roster

If Terry severely outplays Brandon Williams in training camp, the Warriors could theoretically release Williams for no cap charge and give Terry a standard contract.

That's the only realistic way he'd immediately make the roster.

The most realistic way he'd make the roster at midseason is if he plays great for Santa Cruz while Georges Niang struggles.

Niang's contract is partially guaranteed. The Warriors could release him in early January and use the money saved on Niang to give a rest-of-the-season contract to Terry.

The reason they couldn't do that now is they are hard-capped at the second apron, and a full-season contract for Terry, even after releasing Niang, would put them over that hard cap.

Is Lajae Jones Affected by This Terry Signing?

The Warriors have not given Lajae Jones a two-way contract yet, which puts him in limbo. If, say, the Dubs choose to give their three two-way contracts to LJ Cryer, Malevy Leons and Graham Ike, Jones would surely look for a two-way opening with another team.

If he doesn't get a two-way offer, he might decide to sign a G League deal with Santa Cruz and play alongside Terry.

Considering both players would likely start and play a lot at the wing positions, I don't think Terry's presence would stop Jones from joining Santa Cruz.

With that said, Jones might end up with a different organization if he doesn't get one of Golden State's two-way spots. It's rare for a second-round rookie to not get a standard contract or a two-way.