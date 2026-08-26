Warriors' Georges Niang Signing Is Bad News for Young Wing

The Golden State Warriors filled their last two roster standard contract roster spots by signing point guard Brandon Williams and power forward Georges Niang.

That means other players they have interest in will have to battle for their three two-way roster spots.

But that isn't an option for one player they've been linked to.

Dalen Terry, who was recently seen sitting next to Stephen Curry and Gary Payton II at a Valkyries game, is not two-way eligible.

Before agreeing to terms with Niang, ClutchPoints' Brett Siegel speculated that Niang or Terry was most likely to get the last spot.

Can Warriors Keep Terry in Any Capacity?

No team has G League rights on Terry, according to GSWCBA, so in theory he could agree to a G League deal with the Warriors.

But Terry will surely be searching for a standard contract from any NBA team first.

If no one gives him an offer, one of his options is to play in the G League with the hope that he can earn a contract in the middle of the season or next offseason.

Surely the Warriors would love to have Terry, a four-year NBA veteran, playing in Santa Cruz. The 24-year-old has the type of length and athleticism that NBA teams covet, but his shooting issues have prevented him from earning a consistent role.

Will Niang Eat into Minutes for Santos and Lendeborg?

Niang is best suited as a stretch-4, and Gui Santos and Yaxel Lendeborg are as well.

So, yes, it's possible Steve Kerr plays Niang over the two young forwards based on matchups and recent quality of play.

But overall, I expect it to be extremely rare that Niang is eating into the minutes of Santos and Lendeborg.

Niang could play alongside one of Santos or Lendeborg to give the Warriors more forward size and shooting. Outside of that, he'll likely get some DNPs until/unless the Dubs have an injury at forward that opens up minutes for him.

Two-Way Roster Battle

The four players most likely to battle for the three two-way spots are LJ Cryer, Malevy Leons, Graham Ike and Lajae Jones.

Surely the Warriors would love to keep all four, but whoever doesn't get a two-way contract from them could be scooped up by another team with an open two-way spot.

Cryer seems like the only lock among the four.

Based on summer league performance, Ike should get a spot.

Based on draft capital, 2026 second-round pick Jones should get a spot.

Based on having spent most of last season with Golden State, Leons should get a spot.

My guess is the Warriors won't finalize this decision until after training camp and preseason.