Warriors Sign Career 40 Percent 3-Point Shooter to Finalize 15-Man Roster

The Golden State Warriors and forward Georges Niang agreed a one-year, $3.9 million contract, his agents told ESPN's Shams Charania.

Niang is a career 39.9 percent three-point shooter who will mostly be deployed as a stretch-4.

The Warriors came into Tuesday with two open roster spots, but they filled them both with Brandon Williams and Niang.

Warriors Depth Chart After Niang Signing

Niang will slot in behind Draymond Green in the Warriors' power forward rotation:

Point guards: Stephen Curry, Williams

Shooting guards: Brandin Podziemski, De'Anthony Melton, Will Richard, Gary Payton II

Small forwards: Yaxel Lendeborg, Gui Santos, Jimmy Butler (injured), Moses Moody (injured)

Power forwards: Green, Niang

Centers: Kristaps Porzingis, Al Horford, Charles Bassey

It should be noted that both Lendeborg and Santos are probably better suited for power forward minutes, but with Butler and Moody injured, they will spend most of their time at the 3 during the first half of the season.

That means Niang should get a decent amount of run before Butler and Moody return.

Niang Scouting Report

Aside from being a great shooter, Niang has mostly been very durable. Over a five-year period between 2020-21 and 2024-25, Niang missed just 13 games.

Last year, Niang missed the whole season due to a foot injury.

Evidently the Warriors believe he'll be ready to contribute this season.

Niang should fit well offensively. He's always been a high-IQ player.

Where the 33-year-old could get exposed is defending on the perimeter. Niang doesn't have the foot speed to switch onto quick guards and wings.

In general, that could be a big issue for the Warriors. Santos, Lendeborg and Niang could all have major issues in those situations.