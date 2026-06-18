The Golden State Warriors have indicated that they will keep their 2026 first-round pick unless an ideal trade falls into their lap.

The Pelicans might give them the gift they are waiting for.

ESPN's Anthony Slater reported that Trey Murphy III could be more attainable this offseason and that the Pelicans are hoping to get a 2026 first-round pick after trading one last year.

The ideal money-matching contract for the Warriors is Draymond Green's, but if Green doesn't opt in to his contract until the June 29 deadline, it will be complicated for Golden State to include the 2026 No. 11 pick, which will be made on June 23.

Essentially, the Warriors will have know who the Pelicans want with the 11th pick, make the pick for them, wait for Green to opt in and then trade Green and the pick to the Pelicans.

If Green chooses to not opt in, the deal is off, and the Warriors are stuck with whoever the Pels wanted.

It's risky, but it would most likely work out as intended. If Green opts out, he won't make anywhere near the $27.7 million he'd make if he opts in.

The Trade

Warriors get: Trey Murphy III

Pelicans get: Draymond Green, 2026 No. 11 pick, 2027 first-round pick, 2028 first-round pick swap

Why the Warriors Do It

Murphy continues to be the most ideal trade target connected to the Warriors. He's just 26 years old and under contract for three more seasons at a bargain rate of $27 million in 2026-27, $29 million in 2027-28 and $31 million in 2028-29.

He plays the Warriors' biggest position of need (big wing), and he's a three-level scorer who can take some pressure off Stephen Curry.

The big question is how much draft capital is too much for him?

On the one hand, the 6'8" small forward is already a fringe star after averaging 21.4 points over the last two seasons.

On the other hand, he's yet to have a star-level impact. He had a plus-3.3 net rating this past season, per Cleaning the Glass. That's nothing to scoff at, but it doesn't scream that he's worth two first-round picks and one first-round swap.

The Warriors would be betting that he'd have more impact with Curry and Jimmy Butler (when healthy).

Trading a franchise legend like Green is never an obvious decision. But the Warriors have to face reality.

Green just had his worst net rating (minus-4.3) since his rookie season. They should trade him if they can get a player of Murphy's caliber back in return.

Why the Pelicans Do It

The reason Murphy has been in trade rumors for the past year is the Pelicans want to build around their young core of Derik Queen (21) and Jeremiah Fears (19), and though Murphy is pretty young himself at 26, he's the only trade chip that could get the Pels multiple assets back and really supercharge this team into the 2030s.

The Stein Line's Jake Fischer reported Wednesday that the Pelicans are "very interested in acquiring a lottery pick" for the 2026 draft.

If they have fallen in love with a prospect the Warriors can draft for them while they also get an additional first-round pick and a first-round swap, they'll have to seriously consider this.

New Orleans would likely be a bit of a mess in 2026-27, but it could be much more competitive in 2027-28. The Pels would be betting that the Warriors would sink lower than them in 2027-28, making the 2028 first-round pick swap very valuable.

New Orleans would have no use for Green, who would become an immediate buyout candidate.