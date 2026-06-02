Warriors Work Out Massive Rim-Protecting Center Prospect

The Golden State Warriors had workouts with six more 2026 draft prospects on Tuesday, and the most intriguing one was Virginia center Ugonna Onyenso.

The Virginia center measured 6'11" with a 7'4.75" wingspan at the NBA combine. Among players staying in the 2026 draft, that's the fifth-biggest wingspan.

Onyenso is a defensive presence, having averaged 2.9 blocks per game in the 2025-26 season. That ranked second in the nation, and he achieved that average in just 18.6 minutes per game.

Onyenso isn't very polished offensively, having averaged just 6.5 points and 4.9 rebounds as a senior. But he could still have a signifcant NBA role with his shot-blocking ability.

How the Warriors Can Get Onyenso

Bleacher Report's Jonathan Wasserman has Onyenso ranked 34th in this year's class. That suggests he won't even come close to falling to 54th, but he's also not nearly developed enough offensively to be considered with the 11th pick.

So this means the Warriors will have to trade for another 2026 draft pick to get him.

The Thunder have three picks at 12, 17 and 37. There's no way they are keeping all three. Maybe the Warriors can get the 37th pick for some future second-round pick package involving the 2032 and 2033 picks.

The Spurs have four picks at 20, 35, 42 and 44. Maybe they would take the same trade package for the 35th pick.

Whether it's for Onyenso or someone else, the Warriors should try to get one more pick in the draft. They need two impact players from this class, and they probably won't find one with the 54th pick, as this class has a big drop-off in the middle of the second round.

What Drafting Onyenso Would Mean for Warriors' Center Rotation

The draft takes place on June 23 and 24, and the free agency legal tampering period doesn't start until June 30. So the Warriors' draft results will provide a big clue on what they will do in free agency.

All of the Dubs' centers who finished under contract last season are not guaranteed to be back in 2026-27.

Kristaps Porzingis is an unrestricted free agent, Al Horford has a player option, Quinten Post is a restricted free agent, and Charles Bassey is an unrestricted free agent.

One way or another, the Warriors will want to have three centers in their rotation next season. If they draft Onyenso, it just about guarantees that one of Porzingis, Horford or Post will be gone.

My guess is they will re-sign Porzingis. If Horford decides to come back, they'll let Post walk. If Horford opts out or retires, they'll make a push to keep Post.