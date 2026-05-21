3 Dream NBA Draft Scenarios for the Warriors in the First Round

The Golden State Warriors are likely to stay put with 11th pick of the 2026 draft and select a prospect in the 9-13 range of my big board.

That would be a good result.

But there are three dream scenarios that would be a great result.

None is likely to happen. But it wouldn't take a miracle for one to happen, either.

Acquiring a Second 1st-Round Pick

I laid out three scenarios here that would result in Golden State adding a second first-rounder, and one of those involved getting the Hornets' Nos. 14 and 18 picks for the 11th pick and a future protected first.

The dream would be getting that package for just the 11th pick.

The Hornets have 13 players under standard contracts for next season. Even if they decline Pat Connaughton's team option, they'll have 12.

They'll inevitably use one of those spots on someone with their mid-level exception, and they should have some appeal for quality veterans after their strong second half this past season.

This is a long way of saying they might not have room for two rookies.

On top of that, their one big need is a center, and if Aday Mara falls to the 11th pick, they might be desperate enough to give up both picks to get him. Mara's size (7'3") and skill put him in a tier ahead of Hannes Steinbach (6'10") for the draft's second-best center behind Cam Boozer.

If the Warriors get the 14th and 18th picks, they should target a wing and a point guard.

For example, two combinations could be Yaxel Lendeborg at 14 and Ebuka Okorie at 18 or Labaron Philon Jr. at 14 and Dailyn Swain at 18.

Major Talent Falls to Warriors

Pretty much every mock draft has Keaton Wagler, Darius Acuff Jr., Kingston Flemings and Mikel Brown Jr. being selected in the 5-10 range before the Warriors have a chance at one of them.

Any of them would be a good pick at 11. Wagler is probably the best immediate fit because of his three-point shooting.

But the prospect that intrigues me the most is Brown.

Over his last 11 college games, Brown made 36 of 89 three-pointers. That's a 40.4 percent clip on massive volume.

If Brown was being viewed as a 40 percent three-point shooter, he'd be taken ahead of the other guards. But after a brutal start, he finished at 34.4 percent.

Aside from scoring efficiency questions, the other big question for Brown is his health. He missed 12 games with a back injury before returning for 11, and then he missed Louisville's last two when he aggravated it.

Of the guard prospects in his range, Brown has the most intriguing combination of height (6'3.5"), length (6'7.5" wingspan) and athleticism (39.5" vertical). He shouldn't fall past 10, but if he does, the Warriors should take him.

Kawhi-to-Warriors Trade Actually Happens

I've set the odds of this happening this offseason at 7-1 (12.5 percent implied odds).

The first domino that would have to fall is team governor Steve Ballmer would have to believe now is the team for a rebuild. That could go either way.

On the one hand, the Clippers traded Ivica Zubac and James Harden and in return got Darius Garland, the fifth pick of this draft and another future first. They are better positioned for a youth movement then they were a few months ago.

On the other hand, they don't own full control of any of their next three first-round picks.

But if Leonard is truly available, the Warriors' package of Jimmy Butler, the 11th pick and a future unprotected first would make sense for both sides.

Leonard is one of the few wings in the league who is a tier ahead of Butler, and he's currently not out for half the season with a torn ACL. This move would change the Warriors' 2026-27 fortunes substantially.

As long as Leonard agrees to a contract extension, the Warriors should make this trade.