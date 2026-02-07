Anthony Davis Expected to Miss Remainder of Season Following Trade to Wizards

For those waiting on Anthony Davis’s Wizards debut, don’t hold your breath.

According to a report late Friday night from NBA insider Chris Haynes, Davis is expected to miss the rest of the season as he recovers from hand and groin injuries in an effort to get fully healthy for next year. The expected long absence comes mere days after the Mavericks dealt the star big man to Washington ahead of the NBA’s Feb. 5 trade deadline in an eight-player blockbuster.

The Wizards posted a message from Davis to the fan base Friday night following his arrival in Washington, with the news of the expected end to his season coming hours later.

BREAKING: Washington Wizards star Anthony Davis (hand, groin) expected to sit out the remainder of the season to fully get healthy for the 2026-27 season, league sources tell me. pic.twitter.com/HKqEL9mBFC — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) February 7, 2026

Davis appeared in 20 games with Dallas this season, held out of game action since Jan. 8 when he suffered the hand injury, the latest in a string of ailments that hampered his one season with the Mavs. He came to Dallas just last season in the stunner that shipped Luka Dončić to the Lakers.

The Wizards acquired star guard Trae Young from the Hawks in January. He has yet to make his Wizards debut, sidelined since Dec. 27. After the Young trade, ESPN’s Shams Charania reported the new Washington guard would be re-evaluated after the upcoming All-Star break as he recovers from MCL and quad injuries in the same leg. It’s unclear at this time whether Davis’s extended absence will impact the franchise’s plan with Young.

Washington is currently 14-36, sitting toward the bottom of the Eastern Conference ahead of only the Pacers and Nets. Davis has two more years on his contract following this season, including a massive $62.8 million player option on the final year of his deal in 2027-28. Young has a $49 million player option for next season, which he will almost certainly pick up, giving Washington’s new star duo at least a one-season runway.

