Kyle Lowry Was A Problem For The Wizards In All Three Matchups

The Washington Wizards played the Miami Heat three times since Friday, November 18. The Wizards would take the first match-up at home then head to South beach and lose the next two matchups against the Heat. To say the Heat's roster was inundated with injuries is an understatement. However, in each game, the Heat played with high intensity and efficiency under the on the court leadership of Kyle Lowry.

Lowry did not let up at all in any of the contests. Without Miami’s leading scorer Jimmy Butler and Tyler Herro (for the first Wizards match-up), Lowry rose to the occasion in being the court facilitator on both ends of the floor. The 36-year-old NBA champion uses his veteran expertise in most games and had no problems showing his range of skillsets to the Wizards in each of their matchups so far this season.

In the first Wizards vs Heat matchup at Capital One Arena, Lowry played just under 51 minutes. All throughout regulation and overtime, Kyle Lowry was in the game giving 100% effort. During that game Lowry had a triple double for Miami with 24 points, 15 assists, and 10 rebounds. In the second matchup, Lowry came out blazing in front of the Heat’s home crowd scoring 24 of his 28 points in the first half. In Friday night’s game, Lowry didn’t score as many points (13) but he showed his facilitation skills with eight assists and seven rebounds. His four-point play with 3:15 left in regulation showed his craftiness in drawing fouls.

The Wizards won’t have to see Kyle Lowry and the Miami Heat again until the spring. If they had a hard time containing him, this presents some concern as the schedule of opponents doesn’t get any easier in the weeks to come.