The Wizards’ Next Opponent: The Memphis Grizzlies

The Wizards’ next opponent will be the Memphis Grizzlies. Washington will head to Memphis to NBA superstar Ja Morant and his Grizzlies. Memphis came into the 2022-23 season looking to make some noise after finishing second in the Western Conference last year with a 56-26 record. Memphis was knocked out of the playoffs by eventual NBA champions the Golden State Warriors in the second round.

A Grizzly Outlook

Photo Credit: Troy Wayrynen-USA Today

Well, this season Memphis has been on the right track, starting the season with a 6-3 record. Ja Morant has come out of the gates on fire. Morant is currently 8th in the NBA in scoring averaging 29.0 points per game and tied for 1st in the NBA with 7.0 assists per game. If you don’t know by now, Ja Morant will be the biggest problem for the Wizards in tomorrow’s game. The rest of Memphis starting five are Steven Adams, Dillon Brooks, Santi Aldama, and the team’s second-leading scorer Desmond Bane. Bane is averaging 24.1 points per game and has improved every year nearly doubling in points average. The Wizards will have to find a way to stop the dangerous combo of Morant & Bane.

Injury Report

Photo Credit: Petre Thomas-USA Today

Memphis will be without two of its major contributors, Jaren Jackson Jr and Ziaire Williams. Jackson is making his way back from foot surgery and currently rehabbing the injury. Jackson could return before the end of 2022. Williams is out for four-to-six weeks with knee issues. Williams averaged 8.1 points per game while logging in 21 minutes per game.

The Next 2 Weeks

Photo Credit: Troy Wayrynen-USA Today

The Wizards and the Grizzlies will take on each other on back-to-back Sundays. Next Sunday (Nov 13) the game will take place at Capital One Arena in Washington DC. With Memphis currently being the fourth seed in the Western Conference, both games will be a huge test for the Wizards to see if they can get past their early-season struggles.