Skip to main content
The Wizards’ Next Opponent: The Memphis Grizzlies

The Wizards’ Next Opponent: The Memphis Grizzlies

The Wizards’ Next Opponent: The Memphis Grizzlies

The Wizards’ next opponent will be the Memphis Grizzlies. Washington will head to Memphis to NBA superstar Ja Morant and his Grizzlies. Memphis came into the 2022-23 season looking to make some noise after finishing second in the Western Conference last year with a 56-26 record. Memphis was knocked out of the playoffs by eventual NBA champions the Golden State Warriors in the second round.

A Grizzly Outlook

Photo Credit: Troy Wayrynen-USA Today

Photo Credit: Troy Wayrynen-USA Today

Well, this season Memphis has been on the right track, starting the season with a 6-3 record. Ja Morant has come out of the gates on fire. Morant is currently 8th in the NBA in scoring averaging 29.0 points per game and tied for 1st in the NBA with 7.0 assists per game. If you don’t know by now, Ja Morant will be the biggest problem for the Wizards in tomorrow’s game. The rest of Memphis starting five are Steven Adams, Dillon Brooks, Santi Aldama, and the team’s second-leading scorer Desmond Bane. Bane is averaging 24.1 points per game and has improved every year nearly doubling in points average. The Wizards will have to find a way to stop the dangerous combo of Morant & Bane.

Injury Report

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Photo Credit: Petre Thomas-USA Today

Photo Credit: Petre Thomas-USA Today

Memphis will be without two of its major contributors, Jaren Jackson Jr and Ziaire Williams. Jackson is making his way back from foot surgery and currently rehabbing the injury. Jackson could return before the end of 2022. Williams is out for four-to-six weeks with knee issues. Williams averaged 8.1 points per game while logging in 21 minutes per game.

The Next 2 Weeks

Photo Credit: Troy Wayrynen-USA Today

Photo Credit: Troy Wayrynen-USA Today

The Wizards and the Grizzlies will take on each other on back-to-back Sundays. Next Sunday (Nov 13) the game will take place at Capital One Arena in Washington DC. With Memphis currently being the fourth seed in the Western Conference, both games will be a huge test for the Wizards to see if they can get past their early-season struggles.

In This Article (7)

Memphis Grizzlies
Memphis Grizzlies
Washington Wizards
Washington Wizards
Golden State Warriors
Golden State Warriors
Ja Morant
Ja Morant
Bradley Beal
Bradley Beal
Dillon Brooks
Dillon Brooks
Steven Adams
Steven Adams

587F5EB3-AE82-41A8-ABE3-8249997E9C8D
Washington Wizards News

Early Impressions on Wizards Rookie Johnny Davis

By Tyrone Montgomery
B400CA34-2F5B-4BF0-8092-6D0A21428F7D
Washington Wizards GameDay

What Went Wrong in the Wizards 42 Point Loss to the Brooklyn Nets

By Candi Waller and Carita Parks
KD and Daniel Gafford
Washington Wizards GameDay

Wizards Never Find Rhythm, Nets win 128-86

By Darrell Owens
USATSI_19273475
Washington Wizards GameDay

Wizards Facing a Nets Team in Turmoil

By Candi Waller
72D1CD6A-75B7-4BC0-A95B-30D2917CAB12
Washington Wizards GameDay

Wizards Hosting Short Handed Nets

By Tyrone Montgomery and Darrell Owens
Beal, Hachimura and Kuzma CB City Edition
Washington Wizards News

Wizards Unveil Cherry Blossom Inspired Designs

By Candi Waller
Friday Night Concert series
Washington Wizards Culture & Community

Wizards Friday Night Concert Series is Back!

By Candi Waller
Wizards Fit Check 11/2/22
Washington Wizards GameDay

Wizards Fit Check [November 2, 2022]

By BreAnna Holmes