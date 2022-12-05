Wizards Had No Answer For Anthony Davis’ 55-Point Clinic

M-V-P chants rang out across Capital One Arena as Anthony Davis dominated the Wizards in the paint on Sunday night when the Los Angeles Lakers came to town. Washington looked uninspired for the entirety of the game and a healthy AD took full advantage.

So much so that he ran his individual totals up to 55 points. That’s right, Davis dished out 55 points on the Wizards like it was easy money and collected 17 rebounds.

No one could stop him. Davis put on a clinic that was unbelievable to witness. Everyone from Lebron James to Russell Westbrook were dishing out assists to help him run up his stats until the clock hit zero.

“I feel like they really took advantage of Anthony Davis’ hot hand,” Daniel Gafford said in postgame interviews. “He came out and he was locked in from the very beginning. He basically hit every shot down the stretch. It was tough for us to figure out ways to put a stop to that.”

Before reaching the 55-point milestone, Davis also became the first Laker with back-to-back 40-point games since Kobe Bryant in March 2013.

He is also the eighth Laker to post a 50-point, ten rebound game, joining Lebron James, Wilt Chamberlain, Rudy LaRusso, Elgin Baylor, and George Mikan.

It was a big night for Davis but his championship mindset couldn’t let him bask in the glory. AD was already looking ahead to the next game in Milwaukee.

However, he did acknowledge that taking care of his body has helped him have a dominant stretch of games after dealing with injuries over the course of his career.

“My body feels great. I’m in the gym working on my game. We’re coming together collectively as a unit so everything is going well for us right now,” Davis said.

Lakers head coach Darvin Ham also credits Davis’ health for his performance against the Wizards.

“That’s the key. Whenever he’s feeling healthy or great about his body, you see those types of performances. Its been fun to watch, fun to be apart of, and great for our ball club. The guys are really inspired by his performances and want to see him thrive and excel at that level.”

The Wizards came into the matchup knowing it would be hard to stop AD but they were clearly not prepared for this type of showing.

