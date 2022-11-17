Skip to main content
Wizards lose heartbreaker to Thunder 121-120

Wizards lose heartbreaker to Thunder 121-120

Wizards lose heartbreaker to Thunder 121-120

WASHINGTON-Game four of the Washington Wizards (8-6) home stand would bring the Oklahoma City Thunder (6-8) into town to see if they could put a stop to Washington’s four-game winning streak. Washington’s Kristaps Porzingis and Kyle Kuzma have held down the fort while Wizards’ superstar Bradley Beal was out due to a non-Covid illness. Beal has not played since November 4 vs. the Nets when Brooklyn had a 42-point victory. Since that game, Washington has posted a 4-1 record, while defeating three of the Western Conference's best teams Dallas, Utah and Memphis. 

Along with Porzingis and Kuzma, there have been two players that have stood out, Deni Avdija and Jordan Goodwin. Without them, I’m not sure Washington would be where they are now. Would the Wizards get their fifth in a row? Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (also known as SGA) and the Thunder would have something to say about that.

Photo credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA Today

Photo credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA Today

Washington controlled this game deep into the 3rd quarter until the Thunder took their first lead since early in the 1st quarter. It would be a back-and-forth game till the very end when Thunder star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander knocked down the game-winning three-pointer with 1.1 seconds left in the game. Gilgeous-Alexander scored a game-high 42 points while dishing out seven assists and grabbing six rebounds. Luguentz Dort (16 points) and Josh Giddey (11 points) chipped in for the Thunder as well.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Photo credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA Today

Photo credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA Today

For the Wizards, Kristaps Porzingis scored a team-high 27 points and picked up nine rebounds. Bradley Beal scored 25 points in his return. Kyle Kuzma almost had his second career triple-double (18 points, 10 rebounds & nine assists), but it wasn’t enough for the Wizards to win a fifth straight game.

Washington will take on the Miami Heat on Friday, November 18 at 7 PM from Capital One Arena.

In This Article (11)

Washington Wizards
Washington Wizards
Oklahoma City Thunder
Oklahoma City Thunder
Miami Heat
Miami Heat
Dallas Mavericks
Dallas Mavericks
Utah Jazz
Utah Jazz
Memphis Grizzlies
Memphis Grizzlies
Bradley Beal
Bradley Beal
Kristaps Porzingis
Kristaps Porzingis
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
Kyle Kuzma
Kyle Kuzma
Luguentz Dort
Luguentz Dort

Brad is back
Washington Wizards GameDay

Bradley Beal is Back in Game Action for the Wizards. Who Should the Offense Run Through?

By Candi Waller
USATSI_17489276
Washington Wizards GameDay

Wizards Know Your Opponent: Q&A with OKC Thunder Writer Derek Parker

By Carita Parks
B2186824-84B8-4FCE-A064-4A19F154B0D0
Washington Wizards GameDay

Wizards Preparing For Thunder

By Tyrone Montgomery and Darrell Owens
Wizards Outfit of the Game 11-12-22
Washington Wizards GameDay

Wizards Fit Check [November 12th & 13th]

By BreAnna Holmes
47C1CEB8-58F0-4BA1-81BB-80ED400E402D
Washington Wizards News

Wizards’ Next Opponent: The Oklahoma City Thunder (11-15-22)

By Darrell Owens
IMG_5175
Washington Wizards News

Previewing The Road Ahead For The Wizards

By Tyrone Montgomery
USATSI_19430680
Washington Wizards News

Deni Avdija Is Coming Into His Own

By Carita Parks
3A4D7C09-545D-48E4-9604-E5588347251D
Washington Wizards News

Which Wizards Players Stood Out From The Weekend

By Tyrone Montgomery