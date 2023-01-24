Wizards Ready For Life Without Porzingis For Two Weeks

The Washington Wizards Are Preparing For Life Without Kristaps Porzingis For Two Weeks As They Take On His Former Team In Dallas Tonight.

Kristaps Porzingis may have been playing his best basketball this season. In fact, we were finally getting The Unicorn vibes and version of him that we saw in New York with the Knicks. He has been healthy all season for the first time in a long time. However, he recently sprained his ankle which will sideline him for the next two weeks. How will the Wizards fair without KP vs. the Dallas Mavericks?

While the Mavericks are still playing good basketball without their star big man Christian Wood, they are still missing him as well. He was a great one-two punch for Luka Doncic. In fact, the duo ranks in the top five of combined points scored amongst two players. This for sure will be an interesting matchup.

How to Watch Washington Wizards vs. Dallas Mavericks today:

Game Date: Jan 24, 2023

Game Time: 8:30 p.m. EST

TV: NBC Sports Washington, NBA League Pass

Stream: FuboTV

From: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas

Injury Report

Here is the Injury Report and Projected Starters for both teams heading into tonight’s game. Projected Starters are subject to change and could be a game-time decision.

The Wizards will be without star forward Kristaps Porzingis who will be out on a week-to-week basis with an ankle injury. Newly acquire guard Kendrick Nunn, will be questionable for Tuesday’s game. For the Mavericks, Christian Wood (Thumb) and Maxi Kleber (Hamstring) are out with injuries for tonight’s game vs. the Wizards.

Washington Wizards:

Kristaps Porzingis-OUT (Ankle)

Kendrick Nunn-Questionable (Trade)

Dallas Mavericks:

Christian Wood-OUT (Thumb)

Maxi Kleber-OUT (Hamstring)

The Starting Lineups

Washington Wizards:

Guards: Bradley Beal, Monte Morris

Forwards: Deni Avdija, Kyle Kuzma

Center: Daniel Gafford

Dallas Mavericks:

Guards: Luka Doncic, Spencer Dinwiddie

Forwards: Tim Hardaway Jr, Dorian Finney-Smith

Center: Dwight Powell

The Bottom Line

The game of basketball tends to eliminate high usage from bigs nowadays. However, big men like Kristaps Porzingis and Christian Wood are special, they’re unique, and play a big part in the success of their teams. With them not playing tonight, this game will be a game for the guards. Tempo will be a deciding factor in this game. Slowing down Luka and Spencer Dinwiddie will be critical tonight. If the Wizards can control the pace and tempo of this game, make Luka work defensively, and play stifling defense winning the turnover battle, the Wizards should be able to hold off this good Mavericks team.