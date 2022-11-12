Skip to main content
Could The Lakers' Desired Player Be On The Washington Wizards?

Could The Lakers' Desired Player Be On The Washington Wizards?

Are The Lakers Eying Someone On The Wizards?

Just a couple days ago, news broke out that the LA Lakers are monitoring a player that may be in a bad situation and possibly be available in a trade. There is no doubt the LA Lakers need to make a move. They are a team in turmoil and we haven’t even had a full month of basketball yet. They already have the league’s worst records as they are currently tied for the least amount of wins this season sitting at 2-9 in the Western Conference.

Kevin Durant breaking down the defense - USA Today

Kevin Durant breaking down the defense - USA Today

Initially, the first player that comes to mind is Kevin Durant. Drama is filled within that Brooklyn Nets team, but since the Nets fired HC Steve Nash, they have been winning and playing some good basketball.

Jimmy Butler being Jimmy Buckets - USA Today

Jimmy Butler being Jimmy Buckets - USA Today

Maybe it’s Jimmy Butler? Jimmy put on a show in the NBA Bubble Finals the year the Lakers won it all. He’s a competitor and he will give you 110% every night. You have to wonder does he truly fit playing next to Lebron too. He also is hurt all the time as well. So it can’t be Jimmy Buckets. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Bradley Beal with the smooth jumper - USA Today

Bradley Beal with the smooth jumper - USA Today

Bradley Beal has been in the rumor mill for LA for quite some time now. However, it will be difficult to trade him with his no trade clause along with his $250M contract he recently signed. What if the player the Lakers are monitoring is a player still repping the District? What if the player that is on the Lakers radar is former Laker Kyle Kuzma? Let’s look at the dynamics here. The Lakers may be able to save a lot of depth trading for Kuzma and maybe even some draft capital too. 

Kuzma scored a season high 36 points Thursday night. It wasn’t just scoring that was in his bag. He rebounded the ball well, he shot the three well (something the Lakers desperately need), and he was able to facilitate too. With his size and length, he poses some threats as a competent defender as well. 

While Kyle Kuzma is still young, getting a draft pick you know is going to be good could work out in the Wizards favor. The Lakers are in win now mode. On the other hand, Washington is in a bit of a difficult position as they are fighting to stay at .500. However, it is clear that the Wizards look to Kuz as a key contributor and leader on this team. It may be highly unlikely that the team would be willing to deal Kuz any time soon. 

Kuzma would fix a lot of the problems the Lakers have. He can score with the best of them. His ability to create for his teammates has improved as well. Playing next to Lebron, you don’t always get a chance to be the facilitator or even work off the dribble. This is a situation to monitor for us all as Kyle Kuzma could be the player the LA Lakers are coveting. 

In This Article (9)

Los Angeles Lakers
Los Angeles Lakers
Miami Heat
Miami Heat
Brooklyn Nets
Brooklyn Nets
Washington Wizards
Washington Wizards
Bradley Beal
Bradley Beal
Kevin Durant
Kevin Durant
Jimmy Butler
Jimmy Butler
Kyle Kuzma
Kyle Kuzma
LeBron James
LeBron James

A4A868D4-D791-424D-87CE-DD30DD7C0101
Washington Wizards News

Countdown To John Wall’s December 10th Return

By Tyrone Montgomery
7735F1C8-5B59-4EFC-8881-F6C69EAAB948
Washington Wizards News

Wizards’ Next Opponent: The Utah Jazz (11-11-22)

By Darrell Owens
Wizards Fit Check 11-10-22
Washington Wizards GameDay

Wizards Fit Check [November 10, 2022]

By BreAnna Holmes
USATSI_19402163
Washington Wizards GameDay

Aggressive Mindset Yields Results for Rui Hachimura

By Carita Parks
57B9671A-1AD5-4931-A600-456DC0413AC9
Washington Wizards GameDay

Wizards Blossom at Home vs. Mavericks 113-105, Move to 6-6 on the Season

By Darrell Owens
Luka and Wiz
Washington Wizards GameDay

Wizards Hoping To Slow Down Luka and The Mavs

By Tyrone Montgomery and Darrell Owens
Cherry-Blossom-Court
Washington Wizards GameDay

Wizards to Debut Cherry Blossom Themed Court Tonight vs. Mavericks

By Carita Parks
Capital One Arena pic 1
Washington Wizards Culture & Community

Wizards Military Appreciation Night

By Candi Waller