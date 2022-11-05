Early Impressions on Wizards Rookie Johnny Davis

Growing up, everyone has dreams. Some may dream of being famous. Perhaps one may want to be a singer. Some individuals may want to be on the big screen and become an actor or actress. Often times, you see many singers and rappers in movies and tv shows. Ones that come to mind immediately are 50 Cent, Ice Cube, Beyonce, Jamie Foxx, Common and even Queen Latifah. Common and Queen Latifah both appeared in a Basketball movie called Just Wright. If you haven’t seen it, go and check it out as soon as you can.

The NBA Draft is where dreams come true. Rookie Guard Johnny Davis’ dream came true this past summer as he was drafted tenth overall by the Washington Wizards. The Wizards have brought him along very slowly this season as he only appeared in four games this season averaging just one point per game this year. As Bradley Beal had uncertainty surrounding his return to the Wizards, Johnny Davis was slated to fill some big shoes. Now, Bradley Beal has committed to Washington in the long run. What is going on with Johnny at this moment since he isn’t getting much burn this season?

Well to start off, Johnny has been dealing with a little bit of a knee injury early on this season. Injuries like that at such a young age gives everyone cause for concern. You have to take those injuries seriously and be extremely cautious dealing with those. Secondly, we have to give credit to good coaching from Head Coach Wes Unseld Jr. Johnny was a top ten pick with high expectations. He lit it up in college as he averaged 20 PPG along with 8 RPG at Wisconsin.

It’s very important to not just throw him out there to the wolves if he’s truly not ready for the moment. That would shatter his confidence. It’s prominent for him to get off to a good start and to have success early on in his NBA Career. There is good In Johnny Davis despite what people may be saying about the lottery draft pick. Expect for him to get more burn later into the season. He will shine late and that will get him going for next season. This season looks to be more of a red shirt freshman type of season for the rookie Johnny Davis.

1 Gallery 1 Images

The Wizards announced that Johnny Davis, along with Vernon Carey Jr and Isaiah Todd, have been assigned to the Capital City Go-Go; the Wizards G League Team. This should give Davis the minutes and further exposure he needs to get acclimated to the NBA experience.