Johnny Davis Shows Improvement in Capital City Go-Go Debut

The Wizards first-round draft pick Johnny Davis has been a mystery since the team selected him in the 2022 NBA Draft. He started off speaking confidently about his abilities but as time moved on and especially after a tough showing at Summer League, his confidence on-and-off the court has slowly dissipated.



As one of the most talented two-way guards in his draft class, The University of Wisconsin product brought much needed depth to the Wizards roster and was expected to make an immediate impact.

However, his impact has yet to be felt. This has left fans frustrated and speculating that Davis may be a bust. It’s too early to make that call but one thing is for sure, there are questions about what the rookie is really made of.

Davis’ early struggles could be tied to a need to play consistent minutes which likely factored into the decision to assign him to the Wizards G League affiliate, Capital City Go-Go.

The Wizards officially made the announcement on Saturday morning but Coach Wes Unseld, Jr. already alluded to the possibility of Davis making an appearance with the Go-Go in his pre-game press conference prior to the Brooklyn Nets game.

On Saturday night, Davis made his debut in the Go-Go’s home opener against the 905 Raptors. He was joined by Wizards teammates Vernon Carey Jr. and Isaiah Todd.

As far as expectations, Go-Go Coach Mike Williams had Johnny Davis come off the bench in order to simulate his Wizards role and because the Wizards recommended a minutes limit.

Davis came across more comfortable in his first showing with the Go-Go contributing to the team's second quarter 24-point lead. Davis finished with 13 points, three rebounds and two blocks in the Go-Go's 117-110 loss to the Raptors.

The hope is that Davis can continue to grow in the G League and return to the Wizards with the tools needs to be the player they drafted him to be.