Johnny Davis Comparison To His Draft Class Peers

There goes a saying that it’s not how you start, but how you finish. This NBA Seaaon hasn’t been the best start for Washington Wizards Rookie G Johnny Davis. To be fair, he has a lot on his plate and this is a huge adjustment for the rookie, especially now as he is in the covid protocols.

Not only is he a rookie to the NBA, but he is also a rookie to Fatherhood. The 20-year old guard was a standout player At Wisconsin. Many believed he would make an immediate impact to wherever he was drafted. I have to admit, Johnny Davis was pretty phenomenal in college. There were countless nights I stayed up watching him play and believed that he was going to be a star in the NBA. That belief is still in me and I’m sure it may be in you all as well.

The 2022 NBA Draft Class - The Sporting News

What many fail to realize is where you get drafted matters tremendously. Let’s look at Jaden Ivey of the Detroit Pistons. Ivey was drafted ahead of Johnny Davis. There’s no secret that the Pistons are in a bit of a mess at this time. Not only are they without their team leader Cade Cunningham, but they are young and still figuring things out. With that being said, Jaden Ivey has the green light to shine.

The same cannot be said of Johnny Davis. Johnny is playing next to one of the highest paid players in the NBA, All-Star Bradley Beal. He is also playing next to one of the best Centers in the league in Kristaps Porzingis. Additionally, he is playing next to one of the most versatile athletes in the world, Kyle Kuzma. The honest truth is that Johnny Davis is somewhat buried on this bench.

Jaden Ivey looks great thus far this season as he has taken full advantage of his opportunities in Detroit. Ivey is explosive, he handles the rock well, and has shown himself to be a scorer as well as a playmaker as well.

Another Shooting Guard who is original from Canada that was taken ahead of Johnny Davis is, Bennedict Mathurin. Ben may be the NBA Rookie of the Year this season as he is averaging nearly 20 PPG off the bench. He is already one of the best shooters in the league. If you decide to leave him open, you will not like the ending result when playing against the former Arizona Wildcat product. The Pacers may have gotten the steal of the draft as they drafted him at number six overall.

Mathurin is another example of taking advantage of the opportunity as the Pacers were expected to be one of the worst teams in the league. As it stands now, the Pacers are a playoff team and Ben Mathurin has a lot to do with that.

Johnny Davis has been in and out of the active roster lineups as he has spent a lot of time in the G-League. We can expect to see more of Johnny later in the season as he gets more accustomed to being a go to guy for the Washington Wizards.