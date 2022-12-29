The Value Of The Wizards' Reserves

The Washington Wizards are just about back to being 100% healthy for the first time all season. How important and impressive have the reserves been?

A skilled tool man is only as good as his toolbox. Men and women that work with tools and are in the world of construction rely heavily on what’s in their toolbox. In fact, they rely so much upon their tools, they’re always looking to add to that toolbox. They may add so many tools, they end up with many of the same items.

Problems begin to arise when they get a job and they don’t have the proper tools to complete their job successfully. Another issue that may arise is when they run out of an item or tool. There’s nothing worst then not having enough nails or screws to complete your job.

Well, the Wizards appear to finally have all of their tools at their disposal. The fact that they have all of their tools available have led them to win three straight basketball games and four of their last five. What a turnaround after the losing streak they were just on!

One of the best tools off the bench for the Wizards has been Rui Hachimura. It is a luxury to have a guy come off the bench and be your leading scorer. That was the case last night in the win vs. the Phoenix Suns. Rui Hachimura was a guy the Suns turned down in a trade for Jae Crowder. The wingman made them pay for it. Most good teams have guys on their bench that can be the leading scorer in some games. The Wizards have that guy in Rui.

Another good tool off the bench for the Wizards is guard Delon Wright. He is a defensive guru as he led the team in steals last night.

Having guys that can come off the bench and make an impact is huge for any team in the league. Taj Gibson has been impressive as well. The Wizards are heading in the right direction winning three straight games and four of their last five. The bench deserves a lot of credit here.