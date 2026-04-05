Wizards Defense is Slipping Up at the Perfect Time

As the Washington Wizards' season runs down, the stakes of each game only continue to grow, but not for traditional reasons. Whilst most NBA teams view this time of the year as go time, ramping up their rosters for a final playoff push, the Wizards are left in the exact opposite situation.

As Washington continues to tank in pursuit of a top pick in the draft, each loss becomes more and more valuable as the goal of obtaining the top pick becomes even more achievable. However, the Wizards have run into a problem in pursuit of said pick: they may be too good.

To many fans around the league that statement might seem blasphemous, but it couldn't be more true. Despite being one of the worst teams in the entire league for the past handful of years, this season Washington has consistently rolled out one of the more dynamic young offenses in the NBA. Guys like rookie Will Riley and guard Jaden Hardy have provided consistent scoring boosts, whilst Bub Carrington and Sharife Cooper have provided a constant playmaking presence.

WILL RILEY TODAY:



31 POINTS

5 REBOUNDS

5 STEALS

12/17 FGM

2/4 3PM

37 MINUTES pic.twitter.com/h19nij4cGU — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) April 4, 2026

Because of this, the Wizards have consistently found themselves in games they had no business being in. However, despite their consistent faults, Washington has found ways to pull through and lose said games, mostly through poor defensive outings.

To put into perspective just how bad the Wizards have been defensively recently, we’ll lay down a few numbers. Over their past two games, Washington has allowed a combined 305 points. The Wizards have held their opponents to under 100 points just twice in this calendar year, with the most recent being all the way back on January 29. And of course, the most notable defensive fault in arguably the history of the Washington franchise came on March 10, when the Wizards allowed Miami Heat forward Bam Adebayo to score 83 points, the second-highest total in NBA history.

Apr 4, 2026; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo (13) brings the ball up the court against the Washington Wizards during the first half at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Rassol-Imagn Images | Jim Rassol-Imagn Images

In short, the Wizards' defense is historically bad. However, as previously mentioned, the historically bad defense may actually be working in their favor, as each loss stacked up puts them in better odds of future success. It's no secret that this team is still in search of its franchise cornerstone, making the draft the perfect option to find said player. The process may be ugly and it may take some time for Washington to reap the rewards, but its current defensive faults may actually be exactly what the future of the franchise needs.

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