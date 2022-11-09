The Wizards Hosting Three of the West’s Best

The Washington Wizards will start their 6-game home stretch tomorrow vs the Dallas Mavericks. The first three games of the home stand are against three playoff teams from last season and all of them are from the Western Conference. Currently, the three teams are in the top six in the West.

Dallas Mavericks (Nov 10)

The Dallas Mavericks are led by NBA superstar Luka Doncic and his 36.0 PPG (1st in the NBA), 8.4 RPG, 8.3 APG & 1.9 SPG. Doncic is one of the best all-around players in the NBA and the unquestioned leader of this team. The Mavericks were one series away from the NBA Finals last season and will be a tough start for the Wizards in a six-game home stand.

Utah Jazz (Nov 12)

Photo Credit: USA Today

The Utah Jazz is currently the best team in the West with a 9-3 record. The Jazz may not have a superstar but have a collection of great NBA talent. Former Chicago Bulls 1st round pick, Lauri Markkanen is having his best scoring year as a pro. Markkanen is averaging 21.9 points per game and second the best rebounding season averaging 8.8 rebounds per game. We know it’s early, but he is off to a great start. Utah has 5 other players (Jordan Clarkson, Mike Conley, Colin Sexton, Malik Beasley & Kelly Olynyk) all scoring in double-digits this season. The Jazz will be a tough matchup for everyone they face all season.

Memphis Grizzlies (Nov 13)

Photo Credit: USA Today

The Memphis Grizzlies and Wizards have faced each other once this season. The Grizzlies defeated Washington this past Sunday in Memphis 103-97. The Grizzlies had a 23-point lead and The Wizards battled back to take the lead 87-85 in the 4th quarter, but Memphis would re-claim the lead and never let it go. The final matchup of the season between these two is on Sunday. Ja Morant & Desmond Bane gave the Wizards problems in the last game, so the Wizards will have to be ready to stop this dynamic duo.