Trae Young A Wizard???

Atlanta Hawks superstar Trae Young has been the topic of some major rumors as of late. According to Chris Haynes of the Bleacher Report. The report stated that some NBA Executives believe that Trae Young could be the next superstar to demand a trade.

Photo Credit:USA Today

The Hawks are currently 18-20 this season. The team struggles have brought out tensions between Hawks Head Coach Nate McMillian and Young. Their issues almost lead to McMillian retiring from basketball.

Photo Credit:USA Today

So what would it take to bring Trae Young to Washington? You could package a couple of players including Kristaps Porzingis or Kyle Kuzma with draft picks. Porzingis straight up for Young is a possibility, but to be honest, if you are the Wizards keeping Porzingis would be a priority. To be honest, the trade you make, if you can convince him to lift his no-trade clause would be Bradley Beal. Beal has been in Washington for 11 years and has been loyal to the Wizards franchise, but it could be time for a change.

Photo Credit:USA Today

The play of Kuzma and Porzingis this season has been phenomenal. Trading for Trae Young could give the Wizards a young nucleus of Young, Kuzma, Rui Hachimura & Porzingis a group that could compete in the East for years to come. Young would also give the Wizards a true point guard which they desperately need.

Only time will tell if this rumor will become a reality. Message to Washington Front Office: If you can make this happen…Make it happen!

Related Articles

-What Should The Wizards Do With Bradley Beal?

-Kristaps Porzingis Named Player of the Week

Follow Inside The Wizards on Facebook

Follow Inside The Wizards on Twitter

Keep up with all Washington Wizards news on the SI.com Washington Wizards team page