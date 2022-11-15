Wizards’ Next Opponent: The Oklahoma City Thunder (11-15-22)

The Washington Wizards' next opponent will be the Oklahoma City Thunder. The game will take place tomorrow at 7 PM from Capital One Arena. The Thunder are currently 13th in the Western Conference and are led by their young star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. SGA and the Thunder have been rebuilding the last two seasons posting a 46-108 record. Oklahoma City has traded big stars the few years (Chris Paul, Paul George, Carmelo Anthony & Russell Westbrook) while stockpiling draft picks for the future. The Thunder currently have 29 draft picks through 2029.

Let the Rebuild Begin!

Photo Credit: USA Today

The Thunder are 6-8 this season but have been competitive losing no games by more than 14 points. Oklahoma City has also been streaky to start this season. OKC lost their first three games, then won their next four games, proceeded to lose the next four games and then went on a two-game winning streak. Gilgeous-Alexander has been lights out for the Thunder averaging 31.5 points per game and dishing out nearly six assists per game. As of now, the young star is being trusted to lead this very young team. SGA would have gotten some big help this season from the second overall pick in the 2022 NBA Draft Chet Holmgren, but he is out for the season with a leg injury. Stepping up for OKC in his absence has been Josh Giddey (14.8 PPG) and Lugentz Dort (14.1 PPG). The Thunder despite being in rebuild mode won’t back down from any challenge this season.

The Injury Report

Photo Credit: USA Today

The big injury of course is Chet Holmgren who is out for the season with a Linsfranc injury. Tre Mann is day-to-day with a back injury and Darius Bazley is out with an ankle injury.

The Series Outlook

The Wizards and Thunder will battle twice this season with the first coming Wednesday in Washington. The second matchup will happen Friday, January 6 at 8 pm from Oklahoma City. This series will be a fun one to watch especially to see the potential matchup of Bradley Beal and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander go at it for two games.