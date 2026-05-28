The One Wizards Player Who Is Most Likely to Get Traded

Love it or hate it, trades are always bound to happen during the offseason. Most of the time, the trades are draft-day deals that see teams jump up or just exchange second-round picks to take a player the organization believes in. Sometimes these offseason deals include superstars, as seen in the latest rumors about Giannis Antetokounmpo. The one deal the Washington Wizards could realistically make, though, is a draft-day trade to acquire another first-round pick, but this would mean trading a fan favorite player.

Justin Champagnie Could Join A New Team

Feb 20, 2026; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Wizards forward Justin Champagnie (9) dribbles against the Indiana Pacers during the first quarter at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rafael Suanes-Imagn Images | Rafael Suanes-Imagn Images

Of all the trade assets the Wizards have, Justin Champagnie has some of the best value and is the most realistic player to trade. He is an elite role player who would fit well with every team in the league. He also has the sort of value where a team may be willing to trade a future first just to acquire him for some depth on their way to a championship run.

He has also become beloved by the fanbase, which would make a trade heartbreaking. A deal that sends Champagnie to another team makes perfect sense, though, as next season he may rarely play, if at all. So while his value is high, the front office needs to capitalize on it and get some goods in return. These goods will most likely come from the Oklahoma City Thunder, as a deal with them makes too much sense.

The Thunder currently have the 12th and 17th picks in the draft, and they will most likely use only one. That means trading for the 17th pick is on the table, and this is where the Wizards come in. A deal for the 17th pick could look like Champagnie and two second-round picks, with one of those being pick 60 this year. This gives the Thunder depth so they can salary-dump players like Luguentz Dort and Isaiah Joe to other teams, and the Wizards can bring in another rookie.

Why Would The Wizards Want Another Draft Pick

Apr 6, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Michigan Wolverines forward Morez Johnson Jr. (21) and guard Nimari Burnett (4) celebrate after their win against the UConn Huskies in the national championship of the Final Four of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament between the and the Michigan Wolverines at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

This is one of the best rosters the Wizards have had in recent years, so why would they even want to trade anyone? Although the roster looks great, they are still lacking a backup big man. Right now, those backups are Tristan Vukcevic and Julian Reese. Both players have extreme flaws or questions. Vukcevic is a below-average defender, and we have barely seen what Reese can do.

This draft, specifically in the 17th pick range, provides some backup big men with potential. Some of those names include Hannes Steinbach, Morez Johnson Jr., Chris Cenac Jr., and Jayden Quaintance. Any of these players would be good picks, but it should be noted that Quaintance has a history of injuries. He has already suffered an ACL injury, and he rarely played at Kentucky.

The point is that Washington needs a backup center and, eventually, someone to replace Anthony Davis. This draft could provide that, but only if Washington trades up. This means that Champagnie is more than likely gone, as he is the easiest player to trade (financially) and has great value at the moment. Even though he is beloved by fans, it is time to accept reality and prepare for a future in which he plays in another jersey, for the greater good.

Make sure you bookmark Washington Wizards on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!