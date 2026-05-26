Should the Wizards Bet the House on Giannis Antetokounmpo

The offseason is always a fun and adventurous time for any fan, as this is when rumors start spreading like wildfire. In the past few seasons, the Washington Wizards were left out of these rumors, however. The team was, to put it bluntly, bad, and it was unbelievable that a star would go to them in a trade or free agency. The narrative has changed, though, since the team acquired Trae Young and landed the first overall pick, as the latest rumor now puts a potential trade in place for the squad to land Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Why the Greek Freak Would Want DC

Apr 10, 2026; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo looks on during warmups prior to the game against the Brooklyn Nets at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images | Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images

This is purely speculative, suggesting the Wizards could trade for Antetokounmpo. Marc Spears was the first to report this, and he said that a source close to him said that the Wizards "will explore all options." This is something that this team has been doing with the first overall pick as well. They are exploring trading the pick if they can stay in the top three and acquire future draft capital. This does not mean the team is trading the pick, as every team will at least listen to offers.

Giannis could enjoy it in Washington, though. This trade rumor at least has some legs and is somewhat believable given the assets the Wizards have. The team owns all of its first-round picks, and it has some other teams' picks as well. They have some young talent that they could also part with, such as Bilal Coulibaly, Justin Champagnie, and Bub Carrington. The pieces are there, and the team would still be one of the best in the East.

It makes perfect sense to do it. Giannis would also be on board, instantly making the Wizards a contender to win their conference. The only questions left are what a package looks like and whether this is really a move the front office would willingly make.

The Trade Package

Mar 8, 2026; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Washington Wizards forward Anthony Davis (23) watches during the first half against the New Orleans Pelicans at Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images | Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images

It has been reported that if the Wizards did trade for Antetokounmpo, the first overall pick would not be involved. That immediately takes one asset off the table. Some known assets would be involved, however. The main player in this deal would have to be Anthony Davis, whose contract is nearly a perfect fit. The team could theoretically involve Young, but it seems more likely they would keep the point guard.

The other assets would also include some first-round picks. In this deal, three future firsts sound likely, but four would probably be the sweet spot. The draft capital being sent out all depends on which other player gets traded. If it is Coulibaly, then it may only be three firsts. If it is Champagnie or Carrington, the fourth one may need to be the sweetener.

Should the Organization Pull the Trigger

With all respect to one of the greatest players in the past 10 seasons, the Wizards are fine without Giannis. He is exiting his prime years and is due for a new contract. That contract will kill any depth the Wizards want in the future. He will also take away touches from whoever is drafted first overall, as that player will be the face of the franchise.

The deal is also going to kill all the draft capital the Wizards have. With the changes to the lottery, all those picks have become much more valuable. Given the potential cost for Antetokounmpo, the Wizards should say no. Even though in theory it sounds perfect, in three years the team could deeply regret it.

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