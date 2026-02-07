Wizards Lose Against Nets, But Win in Another Way

The Washington Wizards went into their matchup against the Brooklyn Nets with only eight players available. Some of those players were injured or not with the team due to the Anthony Davis trade. However, Kyshawn George, Alex Sarr, and Bilal Coulibaly were all ruled out just a few hours before the game. This is ultimately a sign of tanking, and boy, did the team tank in this one.

Feb 7, 2026; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Brooklyn Nets forward Danny Wolf (2) reaches for the ball against Washington Wizards guard Jamir Watkins (5) during the second quarter at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images | Brad Penner-Imagn Images

At one point, the Wizards were down by almost 40 points. No, you didn't read that wrong; that was how bad this game was, for the most part. Somehow, in the second half, the deficit was cut to only 10 points. Ultimately, the team still lost 127-113, but some young guys had career performances due to increased playing time. Still, just because the team lost, they actually won in the draft standings.

Wizards Lost the Battle, but Won the War

This loss is actually a good thing for Washington, as it now puts them with the fourth-worst record in the league. For those who need a refresher, the Wizards need to finish in the top eight in the draft lottery to secure their pick back. If they do not, that pick goes to the New York Knicks. If Washington finishes with one of the four worst records, no matter what, they retain the pick; the lowest they could drop would be eighth overall.

With this in mind, Dawkins and company rested the majority of the team. This did not stop the rest of the squad from trying to win, as Will Riley was trying to will his way to a victory. In the loss, Riley put up a career high 27 points on 10-of-19 shooting and 4-of-6 from long range. The rookie also had three steals in the game, showing how much he has improved across the board this year. Riley has the potential to be a long-time player in Washington, and these games are the perfect opportunity for him to prove it.

Justin Champagnie also took advantage of another start, almost tallying a double-double. Champagnie had an easy 21 points and nine rebounds. What was really impressive, though, was the fact that he got to the charity stripe a ton, knocking down all 10 of his free throws. On a very cheap contract, Champagnie is a valuable player, as this looks like the best contract in the NBA.

Other than that, this game was exactly what it was: a tank off. Brooklyn is also aiming at a top pick, and previously sat out seven players against Washington on January 2. The Wizards needed a loss, as weird as it sounds, as they had been falling lower in the draft standings with their previous few wins. This loss was just inevitable and necessary.

