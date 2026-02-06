Wizards Pick Up Upset Road Win Over Pistons

The trade deadline has passed, which means the only thing that Washington Wizards fans are watching for is where the team lands in the draft. Naturally, a top-three pick in this year's draft would do wonders for the team. Still, the squad has high hopes next season after adding Anthony Davis at the trade deadline.

Now that the trades are finalized, it is time to focus on the team currently on the court. They just took on the Detroit Pistons, the favorites in the East. Usually, with a team short on players, you expect them to lose; instead, the Wizards had full control of the entire game and secured a victory.

Wizards Get Win No. 14

This was a game the Wizards were actually tanking and trying to lose. In the fourth quarter, only one starter played: Bilal Coulibaly. Coulibaly played a major role in this 126-117 win. The third-year forward had 11 points and 5 rebounds, but his defense was very impressive. He played a huge part in Detroit's struggles from the perimeter in this one, as his defense continues to improve each game.

Feb 5, 2026; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Washington Wizards guard Bilal Coulibaly (0) dribbles against the Detroit Pistons during the first quarter at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: David Reginek-Imagn Images | David Reginek-Imagn Images

Will Riley had himself a career night in this win as well. The rookie had a career high in points at 20 in the win on 9-of-14 shooting from the field. Riley also had six rebounds and five assists along with two steals. Riley may not have star upside or be someone who will start a ton, but he has the potential to be one of the best role players in the league.

Naturally, in a tank, the two-way players will get a good amount of run. Sharife Cooper saw himself play 34 minutes and turn some heads. The guard had 18 points on 8-of-12 shooting with a few three-pointers. The majority of Cooper's playing time this year has come with the Capital City Go-Go. Still, with the end of the season approaching, he could see more playing time with the Wizards. The team needs to ensure they keep their pick, and Cooper might be designated the tank commander to do so.

The other four starters of Alex Sarr, Kyshawn George, Justin Champagnie, and Bub Carrington also played very well together. Those four combined for 46 points, 16 rebounds, and nine assists in very little action. Both Sarr and George played 18 minutes, Champagnie played 15, and Carrington played 22. It is clear that the team is trying to tank, and the young players have progressed so much that these games have been turning into wins because of them.

Feb 5, 2026; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Pistons center Jalen Duren (0) defends Washington Wizards center Alex Sarr (20) during the first quarter at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: David Reginek-Imagn Images | David Reginek-Imagn Images

This win puts the team at 14-36 now. The playoffs are practically out of reach at this point, which is no surprise. Instead, the tanking is only going to get worse, and to the point where these close games will turn into losses in March and April. Still, it is always nice to pick up a win against one of the best teams in the NBA.

Make sure you bookmark Washington Wizards on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!