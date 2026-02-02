Second Unit Leads Wizards to Victory Over Kings

The Washington Wizards took out the Sacramento Kings in what was arguably their “worst win” of the year.

This was by no means a bad game on the court for Wizards standards, but a win over another tanking team only lessens their chances at claiming the number-one overall pick. Even if this wasn't the best game in regard to Washington’s draft odds, it was still a great testament to what the future in D.C. may look like.

Feb 1, 2026; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Wizards guard Jamir Watkins (5) dunks over Sacramento Kings center Maxime Raynaud (42) during the second half at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Kucin Jr.-Imagn Images | Daniel Kucin Jr.-Imagn Images

The Wizards were without multiple key contributors, such as Alex Sarr and Tre Johnson, forcing Keefe to turn elsewhere in search of production.

Typically, other starters like Kyshawn George and Bub Carrington can pick up the slack in situations like this, but today they both couldn’t get it rolling.

As a result, Keefe took a rare turn to the bench against the Kings, heavily relying on his second unit to secure the victory. Guys who typically don’t even see the floor had big-time performances and played a huge role in Washington being victorious.

Unlikely Heros Step Up in Win

Rookie Will Riley led the way for the Wizards, showcasing the immense talent that made him such a highly touted prospect. Riley finished with a team-high 18 points to go along with six rebounds and six assists.

Fans have been calling for more opportunities for the 19-year-old, considering the flashes he had shown in the G-League. It may be a small sample, but it appears those calls have been answered and affirmed, considering the stellar play of the rookie.

Second-year guard AJ Johnson was another guy who got extended run and made the most of it. The 21-year-old did finish with a team-high seven turnovers, but he more than made up for it with the rest of his game. Johnson added 17 points and four assists, showcasing the elite talent that had fans so excited about him just last year. He still has a ways to go in his development before he can truly commit to winning basketball, but this game was a great testament to the high-end upside he possesses.

Beyond just a few young guys playing great, the rest of Washington’s role players also had solid games. Marvin Bagley III gave the team a great 19 minutes in his return from injury, scoring 15 points on a perfect seven-of-seven shooting night from the field. Backup big man Skal Labissière also had a solid night, finishing with 13 points and seven boards off the bench.

Before tonight, Skal Labissiere hadn’t played 10+ minutes in an NBA game since 2019.



He played 27 important minutes in the Wizards’ win tonight:



13 PTS | 7 REB | 6-8 FG | 2 STL | +6



(📸 via Stephen Gosling) pic.twitter.com/3Td7SPrxjr — Greg Finberg (@GregFinberg) February 2, 2026

Other guys like Jamir Watkins and Sharife Cooper thrived doing the little things, as Watkins played his typical stellar defense and Cooper pulled down an impressive seven rebounds despite standing just 6-feet tall.

This win may not have been the best sight for fans hoping the Wizards land the first pick, but it was, without a doubt, a great testament to the future in the District.

