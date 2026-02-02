Will Riley Continues Adapting to Wizards' Development Program

It may have taken a few years, but fans of the Washington Wizards are finally getting their wish in witnessing a rotation of mostly-home-developed players.

None of this current foundation would be possible without their repeated success in the NBA Drafts. The 2024 class really opened up the possibilities for longtime-strugglers, as they walked away from what was once-viewed as one of the weaker classes in recent memory with two of the best players from the batch in Alex Sarr and Kyshawn George.

Those frontcourt players, each with their respective All-Star upside, have partnered with fellow sophomore Bub Carrington in blossoming into the three top minute-eaters on the current roster. And just as they're learning to settle into their respective roles, those ascending rookies from the following 2025 class look to do the same.

Some of those next-up rookies have figured it out immediately. That wasn't much of a surprise for Tre Johnson, who was just coming off of leading the SEC in scoring as a true freshman, nor was that the case for Jamir Watkins after a long college career as one of the most athletic defenders in the game.

Will Riley, though, has needed a longer ramp.

He, like Johnson, is on the younger side of the prospect spectrum, but while Johnson's incomparable jumpshot always projected to quickly translate to the big leagues, Riley's physical profile needed some filling out before he can play his game to the best of his abilities.

Riley's Long Development

Knowing that the process of physically adjusting to the NBA wouldn't happen overnight, he's used Washington's development program to its full extent over his first half-season as a pro. Between rotational minutes with the Wizards and stints with their G League affiliate, the Capital City Go-Go, he's slowly learning how to be the most effective version of himself.

"Dealing with the physicality, I feel, has a lot to do with the weight room and my diet, so I feel like obviously I'm not gonna make huge, huge gains in-season, but I've been doing my best to make gains that realm," he said after the Wizards' 116-112 win over the Sacramento Kings. "It's a big offseason for me to gain a lot of weight, but when it comes to the skill aspect of it, just getting to my spots, creating the shots that I know I'm comfortable with, I feel like I've been getting better at that

His efforts in that most recent game culminated in a career-high 18 points on the night, as he and several other G League regulars closed out win No. 13 over several of the Kings' usual starters.

Head coach Brian Keefe was sure to point out that continuity of values between the Wizards and Go-Go featured heavily in the third-stringers' ability to steal the victory, and AJ Johnson, another prospect who's spent considerable time with Riley above and below the top rotation, has noted how his process has led to early results.

"He's a quick learner," he commented. "Seeing his length, how he can affect the defensive end, just adds more to the offensive end, like his ability to make shots down the stretch like that."

Noticeable Improvements in 2026

Riley's enhanced comfortability isn't just empty postgame hype, either. The 6-foot-10 wing plays like few others in the league in creating for himself and others as a shooter and a driver, and he's already cleared the rookie wall behind some strong recent showings.

He posted shooting splits of 40.9% from the field and 23.2% from 3-point distance over his first 34 outings, struggling with inconsistency in operating the pick-and-roll while looking to do more than he had to around the perimeter. Over his last six games, however, he's seen regular burn as a reserve, and he's backed that trust up in knocking down half of his 24 above-the-break threes in earning an average of 21 minutes every night.

Even during his ongoing heater, which has seen his scoring average jump to 10.5 points on 46.7% from deep, he continues demonstrating the rawer corners of his game. He's four for 13 on layups over that small sample size, another indication of the limitations of his wiry frame, but he's continuing to tough through the NBA's lessons in successfully bolstering Washington's already-deep prospect pool.

Once Riley can play his unique role against ready defenders, add him to the list of reasons to invest in the on-court Wizards sooner than many are anticipating.

