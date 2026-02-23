Wizards Regretting Trading These Two Players

With the NBA season back in the swing of things post-All-Star break and the trade deadline now a distant memory, a large enough sample size has been created to properly evaluate players in their new homes. The Washington Wizards, being one of the more active teams at the deadline, had plenty of departures — some of whom have found their groove, while others have fallen behind.

Two former Wizards who have found their rhythm in their new home are Khris Middleton and Marvin Bagley III. Both were part of the blockbuster Anthony Davis deal that sent them, along with AJ Johnson, Malaki Branham and draft compensation, to the Dallas Mavericks.

Middleton and Bagley were acquired somewhat recently by Washington with the thought in mind that they would eventually be flipped for future assets. Wizards GM Will Dawkins likely didn’t envision Davis being the final return for the duo, but acquiring them proved to be advantageous in the end.

Khris Middleton’s Resurgence

Sometimes a change of scenery is all that’s needed to spark life back into a career, and in Middleton’s case, that seems to be true. The veteran has shined in his new home in Dallas, posting averages of 16.2 points, 4.8 rebounds and 3.0 assists per game. Even more impressive is how well he is beginning to fit in as a starter. In Middleton’s most recent game, he became the oldest Maverick to record 25+ points, 5+ rebounds and 5+ assists in a single outing.

Although at the time it definitely seemed like the right choice for Washington to move on from him — and it likely still is — his recent performances have been impressive enough to at least reflect well on the asset management that brought him in to begin with. The Wizards have a clear lack of veteran presence in the locker room, something that Middleton provided, along with him giving the steam a steady offensive threat they could turn to down the stretch.

Marvin Bagley III’s Steady Dominance

Although he may not have lived up to the hype he once garnered as a prospect entering the NBA, Bagley has quietly reinvented himself as a player and been a steady positive contributor throughout his tenure. This claim isn’t just random fandom or personal anecdote either. The fact that Washington chose to re-sign Bagley in each of the last three offseasons before flipping him at the deadline shows that both they and the rest of the league understand his value.

Now in his new home in Dallas, Bagley is once again making a positive impact. The 26-year-old is posting averages of 11.8 points, 9.6 rebounds and 1.0 assist, showcasing his productivity on the offensive end. Understanding his role is arguably Bagley’s biggest weapon, as he knows on a night-to-night basis what the team around him needs in order to succeed.

Arguably the Wizards biggest hole in regards to roster construction right now is their lack of interior physicality, something Bagley provided. Missing out on that means more pressure on Washingtons top player to carry that load, leading to more injury and tare on their bodies. He may not be perfect or a transcendent player, but there’s no doubt that when the offseason rolls around, teams — including Washington — will take a hard look at Bagley and evaluate whether he’s the right guy to keep around.

