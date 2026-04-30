Wizards 2025-26 Player Grades: Will Riley

Will Riley wasn't your average Washington Wizards rookie. He didn't get snatched up in his cycle's lottery like Alex Sarr, Bilal Coulibaly or classmate Tre Johnson, but that never stopped him from fitting into the team's program.

The late-first-round prospect demanded eyes as a lengthy playmaker with irresistible upside as a creative scorer and distance shooter, rapidly adjusting to the physical league around him over 74 up-and-down outings. Wizards On SI writers Bryson Akins and Henry J. Brown analyzed the various impressions he made upon Washington's fan base over the course of his maiden season.

"Will Riley was the standout player for the Wizards this past season and one of the biggest surprises from his draft class. No one anticipated Riley to already be so well refined on offense and be an impact player. He was so good at times that the team had to bench him to keep their draft pick. That is something you rarely see out of a rookie.

"His ball-handling skills for his size are impressive. He can attack on the perimeter and break down a defender to create separation on a jumper. Riley also knows how to get to the rim and has worked on improving his finishing, which would be a reliable tool to have at his size. Most importantly, he knows how to run an offense at his size and age, which is a great sign for having a backup point guard."

Apr 10, 2026; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Wizards guard Will Riley (27) shoots the ball as Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo (13) defends in the second half at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

"The only area he really needs to improve is his defense. He is too big and athletic to generate more stops and deflections. This is not saying he needs to average 2 steals or blocks per game, but just to be a disruptor. The biggest issue is that he needs to learn to read passing lanes better. If he can just learn to do that, the sky is the limit for him. This was a stellar rookie season in which he did much more than was anticipated." - Bryson Akins

Bryson's Grade: A

"Again, I'm forced to agree with my colleague. Riley entered the bigs with all of the pros and cons that trail physically-flimsy wings, but he had no problem convincing that the positive of his game considerably outweigh any lingering doubts.

"Yes, his defense could use some work, but that's directly linked to what I believe to be the greatest concern around Riley. The Wizards knew that he wasn't exactly physical as a college prospect, as he was constantly banged around during an otherwise-stellar one-and-done stint at Illinois, and that relative lack of strength did hold him back against older, experienced defenders once he made the jump to the pros.

"He, along with numerous other slight Wizards lining his locker room, grew abundantly aware of their collective shortcoming as the regular season rolled on. Their offseason workouts will likely reflect this institutional pattern, but the good elements of Riley's game give him a strong chance to shoot out of next season's start like a cannon."

Feb 22, 2026; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Wizards guard Will Riley (27) takes a shot during the first half against the Charlotte Hornets at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Kucin Jr.-Imagn Images | Daniel Kucin Jr.-Imagn Images

"He delivered as the multi-level-scoring wing that teams routinely embarrassing themselves trying to locate in yearly drafts, thanks in large part to his composure and pace. Aside from the instances when bigger opponents knocked him off of his spots, he was more comfortable than nearly every other rookie with the ball by the perimeter and inside the lane, regularly leveraging his crafty footwork, flexible shot release and keen awareness into easy-looking shots for himself and play-finishing teammates.

"The multipositional versatility he provided will certainly make his spot in next season's rotation that much more interesting, as he's already solidified himself as one of the most worthwhile members of the Wizards' young corps. Whether he's playing as Trae Young's backup or alongside other passers, Riley's rookie season of problem-solving and lessons learned strongly imply that he'll find a way to leave a positive impact no matter the context around him." - Henry J. Brown

Henry's Grade: A

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