Wizards 2025-26 Player Grades: Tre Johnson

Tre Johnson entered this Washington Wizards season with high expectations, and the star collegiate scorer wasn't even solely responsible for the unique NBA situation he walked into.

The Wizards tried about as hard any 2024-25 squad did to hit the draft lottery jackpot last summer, but they came up as short as they possibly could have in slipping all the way down to the sixth selection spot. They'd have to suffice for Johnson as Washington's next banner prospect, though Wizards On SI reporters Bryson Akins and Henry J. Brown are among the many who view the confident guard's inaugural campaign as a success.

"The sixth overall pick in the 2025 draft had an up-and-down season. There was no doubting his shooting ability, as Tre Johnson was arguably the second-best shooter from his class, right behind Kon Knueppel. Early in the season, he looked great. Johnson looked like he could have also made the All-Rookie first team.

"Then injuries happened, which really slowed him down. A lingering leg injury slowed his game and forced him into a rookie wall. Instead of running away or trying to go around, Johnson attacked it headfirst. This did not result in him instantly leaving his slump, but it showed tremendous determination, something hard to teach."

Feb 19, 2026; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Wizards guard Tre Johnson (12) looks on against the Indiana Pacers during the first half at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-Imagn Images | Brad Mills-Imagn Images

"Still, for his grade, we do have to take that slump into account, along with his draft position. If he had not gotten injured and remained a 40% three point shooter like he was, maybe his grade would be higher. Still, it was a decent first season from the Texas product." - Bryson Akins

Bryson's Grade: B-

"Johnson's slow decline following the All-Star Break certainly didn't do his All-Rookie case any favors, nor did the Wizards' young corps win over many new supporters despite the obvious talent additions. Count the former Texas Longhorn in as yet another D.C. prospect who had to limp to the schedule's finish line, spending significant late-season matchups alongside Alex Sarr, Kyshawn George and the rest of his battered teammates who succumbed to the physical league around them.

"41.9% from the floor and 35.8% from behind his usually-comfortable 3-point arc do a bad job of illustrating just how special he was through his season's first half, as the shooting prowess he demonstrated can only be matched by so many historic Washington draftees. Whether he was dancing around 20 feet away from the rim or spotting up from 30 out, he was a constant threat to deliver gut-punching highlights with his balanced delivery and relaxed release.

Tre Johnson deep shotmaking pic.twitter.com/ssYkCyYD21 — Pitless (@pitlessball) April 11, 2026

"He still has a ways to go before he's completely solidified a place in Washington's starting lineup in the future as concerns around Johnson's lack of physicality and defense persist, but he's a ravenous-enough worker to still inspire belief that he can flourish as an all-around contributor beyond the scoring.

"I'll have to agree with Bryson that he left some production on the table in his statistical slide, as enticing as his potential looks to be. He provided plenty over 60 eventful appearances, stamping himself as a fine use of a top-six draft pick, if nothing else." - Henry J. Brown

Henry's Grade: B-

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