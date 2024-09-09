Kyle Kuzma's Quote Sparks Trade Rumors
NBA teams are always trying to improve their rosters. Teams with a star or two are looking to add another, teams eliminted in the first round are trying to add a piece to make it the second round and beyond and real contenders are looking for that final addition to take them to the mountaintop. The Miami Heat fall somewhere within that range and really could use a viable, versatile scoring option to go along with Jimmy Butler, Tyler Herro and Bam Adebayo. Recently, Kyle Kuzma spoke to All-Star Magazine about Pat Riley leading some to believe that he could be targeted as that option.
"Never, I’ve never had a chance to interact with Pat but I’ve always admired him," Kuzma said of the Heat president. "I just admired his no-nonsense approach when it came to basketball and being professional because that’s me. When I'm off the court, I’m very fun, I have all these different passions. But when I step in between the lines of basketball, I’m very, very serious because I love it and it’s important to me.
"So, I just love what he stands for, and when you look at his just tutelage of the sport resume from the Showtime years up until just building what the Heat culture is, it’s pretty phenomenal."
Kuzma isn't wrong, and pretty much every player in the league could and would say the same thing, but they didn't. Kuzma did. When you look at where the Wizards are in terms of their rebuild and where the Heat are in terms of trying to make a deep playoff run, a Kuzma trade makes sense. There's no real smoke just yet, but just about everyone on the Wizards roster is on the table when it comes to changing up the roster in order to build for the future.