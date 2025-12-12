Wizards Back in Action vs. Struggling Cavaliers

The Washington Wizards are back in action for the first time since Dec. 6, taking on the Cleveland Cavaliers.

The Wizards’ six-day break served as a resting period of sorts, allowing the injury-riddled roster to heal up a bit before the regular season picks back up. Washington will still be without multiple key contributors however, providing another barrier they have to overcome if they wish to pull off the upset.

Cleveland will be without some contributors too, but their core group will still be together, making this game especially challenging.

Star Power

Cleveland is led by a three-headed monster of sorts, each making an impact in their own unique ways. Donovan Mitchell is of course the leader of this group, as he has become renowned around the league for his shot creation and playmaking ability.

The 6-foot-2 guard is averaging a career-best 30.5 points per game, doing so on 63.8% true shooting — also a career-best mark. Mitchell is one of the most lethal three-level scorers in the NBA, making stopping him essential to the Wizards’ success.

Donovan Mitchell early-season bag work pic.twitter.com/42I2G3TKvT — Brett Usher (@UsherNBA) November 27, 2025

Darius Garland and Evan Mobley round out the three-headed monster, both providing skill sets that complement Mitchell’s prowess.

Garland acts as the team's point guard and lead playmaker, getting them into sets while also providing scoring relief. Mobley is the team's defensive anchor, providing elite rim protection and versatility on the perimeter. He also provides a solid offensive skill set, combining size with shooting touch and ball-handling to be a matchup nightmare.

Secondary Creation

With the Cavaliers dealing with an injury bug in recent weeks, they have had to turn to others to generate offense in their second unit. De’Andre Hunter however has found a way to be consistently impactful for Cleveland. Hunter embodies the archetype of a 3-and-D wing, taking and making open shots along with picking up tough defensive assignments. He also has the ability to attack closeouts and get to the rim, adding another layer to his game.

When it comes to guys who have stepped up this season, look no further than Sam Merrill and Jaylon Tyson. Merrill is one of the league's best shooters, capable of hitting shots off any platform. He is capable of getting hot in a hurry as well, making it crucial that the Wizards know his whereabouts. Tyson, on the other hand, has stepped into a bigger role in his sophomore season, flashing some solid shot creation and defensive ability.

Dec 6, 2025; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers guard Jaylon Tyson (20) brings the ball up court against Golden State Warriors guard Buddy Hield (7) during the first half at Rocket Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images | Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

Washington will without a doubt have their hands full in this one, as their undermanned roster will have to play near perfect to keep up with the Cavaliers. Washington has pulled off big upsets this year and will need big performances from their top guys if they wish to do so again.

