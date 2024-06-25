Why The Wizards Should Avoid Trading For Darius Garland
There are always times when trouble in paradise comes into play in life. The Cleveland Cavaliers are familiar with this. They had who many consider the greatest of all time in LeBron James on their roster twice. They ended up losing him twice as he decided to take his talents elsewhere.
The Cavaliers have one of the best starting fives in the entire NBA. They have a big man in the middle who is a player nobody wants to play against in Jarrett Allen. Next to him is Evan Mobley, who is one of the young future stars we have in the NBA. At the Shooting Guard position, they have a gem in Donovan Mitchell. Not only is Mitchell one of the best scorers in the NBA, but he is also a top 10 player in this league too. Dononvan Mitchell is must-watch TV. Finally, at the Point Guard position, the Cavaliers have one of the best pure Point Guards in the league - Darius Garland.
Garland is one of the youngest players in the NBA to make an all-star team as he did so at age 22. At age 24, he has yet to play his best basketball as he has not reached the peak of his career. It's safe to say that Garland has proven himself to be one of the better players in the league.
The Washington Wizards have come up as the future of the Cleveland Cavaliers and Darius Garland has been mentioned. While Garland is an all-star level player, he is a small player who gets attacked defensively. He is only 6'1 and weighs just 192 pounds. He is a liability defensively. Also, he is a player who needs the ball in his hands to reach his maximum potential. He would not be a good fit next to Jordan Poole who also needs the ball to be effective. He too is a liability defensively. The Washington Wizards would do well to stay far away from trying to acquire Darius Garland.