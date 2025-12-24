Wizards Embracing the Season of Giving

The basketball court is not the only place where the Washington Wizards dish out assists. Sure, point guard Bub Carrington and breakout sophomore Kyshawn George are dishing the rock to their teammates, but their love for sharing extends past the court. In fact, the entire team is showing off their passion for sharing with the DC, Maryland, and Virginia fanbase.

This season, the Wizards organization is once again continuing its District of Play initiative. According to the Monumental Sports and Entertainment website, the District of Play initiative aims to ensure every kid in the DMV has access to play sports. The project is a multi-year deal that gives back to the community and helps kids stay active. Sports have become more accessible, but some children still face barriers to entry. Monumental Sports and the Wizards, though, are breaking down these barriers.

This season, they recently gave away 6,500 pairs of Under Armour sneakers to kids across the DC school districts as part of "District Kicks." This is used to build on last year's success in delivering 30,000 basketballs to kids across the DMV.

Leonsis Discusses Wizards' Community Efforts

Monumental Sports CEO Ted Leonsis also went into detail with the NBA over this initiative. He said, "District Kicks is built on that same idea: when you give young people the right tools, you give them the ability to dream bigger. We are proud to partner with Under Armour and DCPS to ensure DC students can step onto the court or field ready to compete and believe in what's possible."

This season, we're continuing our District of Play initiative, but this time, we've got some kicks to share. 🏀



👟 We'll be giving away @UnderArmour sneakers to nearly 6,500 students in @dcpublicschools this spring through District Kicks.

🗞️ Read more: https://t.co/Ybb9RS40aF pic.twitter.com/8Wb9R1lXrc — Washington Wizards (@WashWizards) December 21, 2025

This is not the first time this holiday season that the Wizards have given back to the community. Just a few weeks ago, the team visited Smothers Elementary School. The season of giving does not end there either, as the team also decided to spread some positivity and holiday cheer at Georgetown University Hospital. Finally, CJ McCollum decided to go caroling in the hospital to spread joy, all while being dressed as Saint Nick, or as the youth know him, Santa Claus.

Wizards Explain Importance of Helping Out in the Community

Wizards on SI was able to get a quote about the importance of giving back to the community with these holiday events.

"On the court is important, but off the court our players are just as engaged. Community isn't something we visit—it's something we're part of," said Rahman Anjorin, Director, Player Pathways and Enrichment. "Being active through District of Play and our holiday events is about showing up for the people who show up for us."

The team recognizes the Wizards' faithful fans and just wants to show their appreciation and give back to the community. This holiday season, they have gone above and beyond with dishing out assists, on and off the court. One thing for sure, though, is that this team knows how vital the DMV community is to Wizards basketball.

Make sure you bookmark Washington Wizards on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!