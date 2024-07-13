Washington Wizards Officially Sign 4-Year NBA Player
Saddiq Bey is coming off his second season playing for the Atlanta Hawks.
He finished the year with averages of 13.7 points, 6.5 rebounds and 1.5 assists per contest while shooting 41.6% from the field and 31.6% from the three-point range in 63 games.
This summer, he became a free agent who was available to sign with any team in the NBA.
On Friday, Bey officially signed with the Washington Wizards.
Via Wizards.com: "The Washington Wizards announced today that they have signed forward Saddiq Bey."
ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski first reported the details of the contract.
Via Wojnarowski on July 10: "Free agent F Saddiq Bey has agreed on a three-year, $20 million contract with the Washington Wizards, his agents James Dunleavy and Jordan Gertler of @Excelbasketball tell ESPN."
Via Wojnarowski on July 10: "Bey — who is recovering from a torn ACL — averaged 13.7 points and 6.5 rebounds in 63 games for the Atlanta Hawks before the knee injury. At 25, Bey — a DC-area native — is a good long-term play for the rebuilding Wizards."
Bey was the 19th pick in the 2020 NBA Draft out of Villanova.
He has played four seasons in the league for the Detroit Pistons (and Atlanta Hawks).
His career averages are 14.1 points, 5.2 rebounds and 1.8 assists per contest while shooting 40.8% from the field and 35.2% from the three-point range in 292 regular season games.
Bey also appeared in six NBA playoff games (with the Hawks) during the 2022-23 season.