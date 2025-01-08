Zion Williamson Announces His Return to Basketball With a Mighty 360 Windmill Slam
The New Orleans Pelicans welcomed star Zion Willliamson back to the lineup on Tuesday night after missing the last two months with a left hamstring strain.
Williamson, who has only played in six games all season, announced his return to the lineup emphatically with a 360-degree windmill dunk early in the third quarter. Despite the long injury absence, it's pretty clear that Williamson's hamstring is healthy now.
It's been a struggle for the Pelicans this season in Williamson's absence, and Tuesday night was no different in his return to the lineup. Despite Williamson's 22 points and six rebounds, the Pelicans fell to 7–30 on the season with a 104–97 home defeat to the Minnesota Timberwolves.
Even though the struggles continue for the Pelicans as a team, it was good to see Williamson back healthy and on the floor.