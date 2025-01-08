SI

Zion Williamson Announces His Return to Basketball With a Mighty 360 Windmill Slam

The New Orleans Pelicans star made his return to the NBA on Tuesday night, and it didn't take long for a highlight reel dunk.

Mike McDaniel

In his first game back after a lengthy absence, New Orleans Pelicans star Zion Williamson exhibited his health with a highlight reel slam.
In his first game back after a lengthy absence, New Orleans Pelicans star Zion Williamson exhibited his health with a highlight reel slam. / Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images
In this story:

The New Orleans Pelicans welcomed star Zion Willliamson back to the lineup on Tuesday night after missing the last two months with a left hamstring strain.

Williamson, who has only played in six games all season, announced his return to the lineup emphatically with a 360-degree windmill dunk early in the third quarter. Despite the long injury absence, it's pretty clear that Williamson's hamstring is healthy now.

It's been a struggle for the Pelicans this season in Williamson's absence, and Tuesday night was no different in his return to the lineup. Despite Williamson's 22 points and six rebounds, the Pelicans fell to 7–30 on the season with a 104–97 home defeat to the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Even though the struggles continue for the Pelicans as a team, it was good to see Williamson back healthy and on the floor.

More of the Latest Around the NBA

feed

Published |Modified
Mike McDaniel
MIKE MCDANIEL

Mike McDaniel is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated, where he has worked since January 2022. His work has been featured at InsideTheACC.com, SB Nation, FanSided and more. McDaniel hosts the Hokie Hangover Podcast, covering Virginia Tech athletics, as well as Basketball Conference: The ACC Football Podcast. Outside of work, he is a husband and father, and an avid golfer.

Home/NBA