Zion Williamson Set to Miss Multiple Weeks With Right Adductor Injury

This is the second injury that has benched Williamson this season.

Madison Williams

Pelicans star Zion Williamson will miss multiple weeks with a right adductor injury.
Pelicans star Zion Williamson will miss multiple weeks with a right adductor injury.
Zion Williamson will miss more time already this season after suffering a right adductor injury, ESPN’s Shams Charania reported on Tuesday. The Pelicans star will be re-evaluated in three weeks, meaning he is set to miss at least that chunk of time.

Williamson already missed over two weeks with a hamstring strain at the beginning of November. He’s only competed in 10 games this season because of injuries.

The former No. 1 pick suffered the adductor injury during Saturday’s contest vs. the Warriors, causing him to miss Sunday’s game vs. the Lakers. He was questionable for Tuesday’s game vs. the Timberwolves, but now he will miss the contest and at least nine total. Three weeks from Tuesday, New Orleans will face the Cavaliers on Dec. 23, so we’ll see if Williamson is able to compete.

Through the 10 games he’s played in this season, Williamson’s averaged 22.1 points, 5.6 rebounds and four assists per contest. Despite his limited time, Williamson’s leading the 3–18 Pelicans in average points and assists.

