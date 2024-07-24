Cowboys Heavily Favored to Go UNDER Win Total Following CeeDee Lamb Contract News
CeeDee Lamb and the Dallas Cowboys have yet to come to terms on a new contract, and ESPN's Adam Schefter reported on Tuesday night that Lamb will not attend training camp on Wednesday with the rest of the team.
One of the best receivers in the NFL, Lamb is seeking a new deal instead of playing the 2024 season on his fifth-year option from his rookie deal.
Dallas has paid players in this situation in the past (Ezekiel Elliott, Zack Martin), but the Cowboys also have to worry about a potential Dak Prescott extension down the line that could make it hard to pay everyone.
Oddsmakers haven't changed the Cowboys' odds for the 2024 season just yet -- as Lamb is still on the roster -- but there is a little concern when it comes to their win total.
Dallas is heavily favored to fall short of its win total -- set at 10.5 -- in 2024.
Cowboys Win Total Projection for 2024 Season
- 10.5 (Over +150/Under -180)
Based on these odds, the Cowboys have an implied probability of 64.29 percent that they'll fall short of 11 wins in the 2024 season.
That should come as a little bit of a shock, as Dallas has won 12 games in three straight seasons under head coach Mike McCarthy. So, Vegas is expecting quite the step back from the Cowboys, who are also no longer favored to win the NFC East.
On Tuesday, I shared the latest update in their division odds where they've fallen well behind the Philadelphia Eagles.
Latest Odds to Win the NFC East Division
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
- Philadelphia Eagles: +100
- Dallas Cowboys: +150
- Washington Commanders: +800
- New York Giants: +1300
It's a little early to hit any kind of panic button for Dallas, but there is clearly some sentiment from oddsmakers that the Cowboys won't be as good in 2024 as they were last season.
Dallas could put some of that doubt to bed by agreeing to a long-term deal with Lamb, but with his future somewhat up in the air, Dallas isn't on as sound footing in the NFC as it could be this offseason.
