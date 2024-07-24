Every NFL Team’s Implied Odds to Win the Division
Before we know it, the 2024 NFL season will be kicking off and the race for the playoffs will begin.
The easiest way for a team to make the postseason is by clinching their division. For some teams, that ask is going to be tougher than for others. A few squads look like shoo ins to win their respective divisions while others will likely be a battle that will come down to the wire.
In this article, we're going to take a look at the odds for all 32 teams to win their respective divisions. To make things a bit more simple to understand, I'm going to translate the betting odds to implied probability. If you want to learn how to translate the odds yourself, take a look below to find out how.
How to calculate implied probability using American odds
- If the odds are positive: 100/(odds + 100)
- If the odds are negative: odds/(odds + 100)
Now, let's look at the implied probability of all 32 teams to win their division in 2024.
All odds listed in this article are via FanDuel Sportsbook.
Note: Divison win percentages will equal more than 100% due to the vig or "juice" that sportsbooks take which is calculated into the given odds
AFC North Win Probability
- Ravens: 40.82%
- Bengals: 37.74%
- Browns: 18.18%
- Steelers: 11.76%
AFC East Win Probability
- Bills: 37.74%
- Jets: 37.04%
- Dolphins: 31.25%
- Patriots: 3.85%
AFC South Win Probability
- Texans: 48.78%
- Jaguars: 27.02%
- Colts: 24.39%
- Titans: 9.52%
AFC West Win Probability
- Chiefs: 69.7%
- Chargers: 22.22%
- Raiders: 10%
- Broncos: 4.76%
NFC North Win Probability
- Lions: 41.67%
- Packers: 33.33%
- Bears: 25%
- Vikings: 9.09%
NFC East Win Probability
- Eagles: 55.56%
- Cowboys: 37.74%
- Commanders: 9.09%
- Giants: 6.67%
NFC South Win Probability
- Falcons: 54.55%
- Buccaneers: 24.39%
- Saints: 20.83%
- Panthers: 9.09%
NFC West Win Probability
- 49ers: 65.52%
- Rams: 23.26%
- Seahawks: 12.5%
- Cardinals: 7.14%
The Kansas City Chiefs have the highest chance to win their division at 69.7%. The New England Patriots have the worst chance to win their division at 3.85%.
