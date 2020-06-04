Drew Brees’ comments weren’t perceived the wrong way, he said what he said.

And if people don’t understand why NFL players took a knee by now, they’ll never get it.

However, one thing I don’t believe will get us anywhere, is arguing about the content of his comments. March, donate, call, speak your mind, but don’t waste your time.

What Brees is correct about in his apology, is that what he said came across with absolutely no empathy. He can say what he wants, but for those to be the first words out of his mouth right now? With so many in pain? I think that’s why he clearly let so many people down. Which was made very obvious publicly.

Brees' initial words were met by tremendous blowback from protestors in the streets of New Orleans, to LeBron James, to members of his own team, like Michael Thomas and Malcolm Jenkins. Jenkins, who has been one of the NFL players most active on social justice initiatives, gave a particularly impassioned plea in response.

With all that said, as much as I think it is counterproductive to revisit arguments about NFL protests, I would say the same about rebuffing those who make an honest commitment toward change. And in his call for unity, Brees did directly outline many of the issues that must be addressed to get there.

Brees has done good work in the community before. I truly hope his apologetic expression of empathy is genuine and is also backed up by his actions.