Peter King: Romo's jump to TV won't be as easy as it may seem

The NFL released its 2017 preseason schedule on Monday afternoon.

The preseason kicks off on Aug. 3 with the Hall of Fame Game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Dallas Cowboys.

Here are five other highlights to look out for:

• Rookie quarterbacks dominate the preseason discussion every year, and the 49ers and Chiefs could both be breaking in first-round picks when they meet in Kansas City in Week 1. Alex Smith may only play a few snaps against his former team before giving way to the backups.

• In the only 2016 playoff rematch on the slate, the Patriots travel to Houston for a Week 2 matchup with the Texans and Bill Belichick protegé Bill O'Brien.

• The Browns host the Giants for the first calendar-correct Monday Night Football telecast of the year on Aug. 21, which should double as the first national exposure for whichever quarterback Cleveland selects at some point in the draft at the end of April.

• The first Battle of Los Angeles will be on Aug. 26, when the newly relocated Chargers take on the Rams at the Coliseum (8 p.m. ET, CBS).

• The defending NFC champion Falcons will break in their brand-new digs at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in a Week 3 date with the Cardinals.

The complete week-by-week schedule is below.

Week 1: Aug. 10–14

Atlanta Falcons at Miami Dolphins

Dallas Cowboys at Los Angeles Rams

Denver Broncos at Chicago Bears

Detroit Lions at Indianapolis Colts

Houston Texans at Carolina Panthers

Jacksonville Jaguars at New England Patriots

Minnesota Vikings at Buffalo Bills

New Orleans Saints at Cleveland Browns

Oakland Raiders at Arizona Cardinals

Philadelphia Eagles at Green Bay Packers

Pittsburgh Steelers at New York Giants

San Francisco 49ers at Kansas City Chiefs

Seattle Seahawks at Los Angeles Chargers

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Cincinnati Bengals

Tennessee Titans at New York Jets

Washington Redskins at Baltimore Ravens

Week 2: Aug. 17–21

Atlanta Falcons at Pittsburgh Steelers

Baltimore Ravens at Miami Dolphins

Buffalo Bills at Philadelphia Eagles

Carolina Panthers at Tennessee Titans

Chicago Bears at Arizona Cardinals

Denver Broncos at San Francisco 49ers

Green Bay Packers at Washington Redskins

Indianapolis Colts at Dallas Cowboys

Kansas City Chiefs at Cincinnati Bengals

Los Angeles Rams at Oakland Raiders

Minnesota Vikings at Seattle Seahawks

New England Patriots at Houston Texans

New Orleans Saints at Los Angeles Chargers

New York Giants at Cleveland Browns

New York Jets at Detroit Lions

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Jacksonville Jaguars

Week 3: Aug. 24–27

Arizona Cardinals at Atlanta Falcons

Buffalo Bills at Baltimore Ravens

Carolina Panthers at Jacksonville Jaguars

Chicago Bears at Tennessee Titans

Cincinnati Bengals at Washington Redskins

Cleveland Browns at Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Green Bay Packers at Denver Broncos

Houston Texans at New Orleans Saints

Indianapolis Colts at Pittsburgh Steelers

Kansas City Chiefs at Seattle Seahawks

Los Angeles Chargers at Los Angeles Rams

Miami Dolphins at Philadelphia Eagles

New England Patriots at Detroit Lions

New York Jets at New York Giants

Oakland Raiders at Dallas Cowboys

San Francisco 49ers at Minnesota Vikings

Week 4: Aug. 31–Sept. 1

Arizona Cardinals at Denver Broncos

Baltimore Ravens at New Orleans Saints

Cincinnati Bengals at Indianapolis Colts

Cleveland Browns at Chicago Bears

Dallas Cowboys at Houston Texans

Detroit Lions at Buffalo Bills

Jacksonville Jaguars at Atlanta Falcons

Los Angeles Chargers at San Francisco 49ers

Los Angeles Rams at Green Bay Packers

Miami Dolphins at Minnesota Vikings

New York Giants at New England Patriots

Philadelphia Eagles at New York Jets

Pittsburgh Steelers at Carolina Panthers

Seattle Seahawks at Oakland Raiders

Tennessee Titans at Kansas City Chiefs

Washington Redskins at Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The regular season schedule is expected to be released later this month.